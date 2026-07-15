Benalmádena takes ‘key step’ towards Tivoli reopening

Tony Bryant 15/07/2026 a las 12:34h.

Benalmádena town hall has taken what it describes as a “key step” towards reopening Tivoli amusement park by submitting the preliminary urban transformation action to the Andalusian regional government, allowing the project's environmental assessment to begin.

The plans, agreed between the council and landowner Tremon Group, include expanding the amusement park beyond its current footprint, alongside the development of a shopping and leisure centre and two hotels.

Mayor Juan Antonio Lara said Tremon submitted the required documentation within the agreed timescale and that the council's technical and legal departments had approved it before it was forwarded to the Junta de Andalucía.

The regional government now has up to three months to issue a strategic environmental report. Tremon must then prepare the detailed planning proposal, known as the internal reform plan (PRI), which will be submitted to the council for approval before going out to public consultation.

Once the PRI receives final approval, work can begin on land subdivision and infrastructure projects before plans for the new Tivoli, commercial areas and leisure facilities are submitted for planning permission. Construction can begin once approval is granted.

Lara said the project would restore "one of the symbols of Benalmádena and the Costa del Sol", while boosting tourism and creating jobs. He acknowledged the planning process would be lengthy and complex but said it was progressing on schedule.

Under the agreement with Tremon, the amusement park must reopen before, or at the same time as, the shopping centre and hotels. The deal also includes provisions for former Tivoli employees to be offered the opportunity to return as part of the new development.

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