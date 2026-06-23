Benalmádena shines spotlight on its rich culinary heritage

Michelin-starred chef Diego Gallegos and the mayor with other representatives at the presentation on Monday.

Tony Bryant 23/06/2026 a las 12:22h.

Benalmádena has unveiled a new gastronomic identity aimed at showcasing the municipality’s rich culinary heritage, Mediterranean traditions and vibrant hospitality sector.

Planned initiatives include the creation of a gastronomic map, promotional campaigns and specialised events designed to strengthen the municipality’s culinary brand.

A central feature of the project is a traditional recipe book compiled with contributions from local senior residents, preserving recipes and culinary knowledge passed down through generations. The publication is intended not only to safeguard local heritage but also to honour the residents who have helped keep these traditions alive.

The project has been fully funded through European Union resources under the tourism sustainability plan in destinations, at a cost of more than 80,000 euros.

The initiative was presented on Monday in Plaza de la Niña (Benalmádena Pueblo) by mayor Juan Antonio Lara, alongside tourism councillor Presi Aguilera, representatives from the hospitality industry, local cultural and business associations and leading figures from Malaga’s gastronomic community, including Michelin-starred chef Diego Gallegos.

Lara described the project as the "beginning of a long-term strategy" to position gastronomy as a key element of Benalmádena’s tourism, economic and cultural development. The mayor said he hopes the new initiative will support local businesses, celebrate the municipality’s cultural heritage and offer visitors a new way to experience the authentic character of Benalmádena through its cuisine and traditions.

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