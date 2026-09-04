Benalmádena records Malaga’s highest hotel occupancy in August

Tony Bryant 04/09/2026 a las 10:55h.

Benalmádena recorded the highest hotel occupancy rate in Malaga province in August, reaching 96.2 per cent, according to figures from the association of hotel businesses of the Costa del Sol (AEHCOS).

The Costa del Sol resort ranked ahead of Torremolinos, at 95.5 per cent, and Mijas, at 94.4 per cent. Hotel occupancy across Malaga province stood at 92.85 per cent for the month.

Benalmádena Mayor Juan Antonio Lara said the figures confirmed the town remained one of the Costa del Sol’s most popular destinations.

“Benalmádena has much to offer throughout the year,” he said, adding that the council would continue to focus on improving the visitor experience while developing a more competitive and sustainable tourism model.

Tourism councillor Presi Aguilera said the results reflected strong demand across the Costa del Sol, with international visitors continuing to play a key role.

Tourism remains a major contributor to Benalmádena’s local economy, supporting hospitality, retail, leisure, transport and other services.

The council is pursuing a 360º tourism strategy focused on innovation, digitalisation and the visitor experience. Projects include the renovation and expansion of Bil-Bil Castle, including a new tourist office with immersive and digital features, further development of the coastal path and new viewpoints, and the introduction of a destination management system to analyse visitor behaviour and inform tourism planning.

The council is also providing support to the hotel sector, alongside measures to improve digital promotion, mobility, signage and parking.

Aguilera said the overall aim is to position Benalmádena as a smart, sustainable and competitive year-round destination.

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