Benalmádena issues 365 environmental enforcement fines in the first half of 2026

Abandoning bulky household items on public roads may result in fines of up to 3,000 euros.

Tony Bryant 07/07/2026 a las 16:01h.

Benalmádena has announced that a total of 365 enforcement proceedings relating to environmental cleanliness were initiated during the first half of 2026.

These cases concern offences including illegal disposal of garden waste, furniture and household items, as well as depositing rubbish outside the permitted collection times or without first requesting the appropriate municipal collection service.

The citizen security department said these figures reflect the town’s ongoing commitment to ensuring strict compliance with municipal by-laws. This targeted monitoring highlights the strengthened inspection and enforcement work being carried out by the Local Police to keep public spaces clean and safe.

These measures remain in place throughout the peak visitor season, when the municipality experiences its highest levels of tourism.

The town hall is calling on residents to play their part in keeping Benalmádena clean and well maintained during the busy summer months, reminding everyone that compliance with municipal by-laws is a shared responsibility that benefits the entire community.

The council said that abandoning furniture or bulky household items on public roads or pavements may result in fines of up to 3,000 euros.

In addition to these measures, the council has also revised the operation of its public furniture and bulky waste collection service to help ensure that every neighbourhood remains clean and well cared for.

The bulky waste collection service is free. Residents simply need to call 670 509 720 to arrange an appointment before placing items outside for collection.

Further measures planned include the installation of a permanent household waste recycling centre on the Arroyo de la Miel industrial estate. This will complement the two existing mobile recycling centres, which continue to operate across the municipality's three main urban areas.

Benalmádena relaunches summer door-to-door glass recycling service