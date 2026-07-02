Benalmádena relaunches summer door-to-door glass recycling service for businesses

Tony Bryant 02/07/2026 a las 13:21h.

The urban solid waste department of Benalmádena has once again launched its door-to-door glass collection service for businesses and hospitality establishments that generate large quantities of glass waste. The initiative, which is run in collaboration with Ecovidrio, returns throughout summer season.

With the arrival of the summer period and the increase in activity across the hospitality and retail sectors, the scheme has been reintroduced to make glass recycling easier, improve waste management and help maintain high standards of cleanliness throughout the municipality.

The service has been operating since 15 June and will remain available until 15 September. Collections take place from Monday to Saturday between 2 pm and 9 pm, with schedules designed to fit around business operations and support the proper separation and recycling of glass packaging.

The town hall has thanked the businesses already taking part in the campaign and is encouraging more retailers and hospitality establishments to join the initiative.

Councillor Juan Olea highlighted the importance of this additional summer service in promoting the responsible use of recycling containers, particularly during the summer months when both the population and economic activity increase significantly.

"Everyone's cooperation is essential if we are to make Benalmádena a cleaner and more sustainable place. We would like to thank Ecovidrio for its continued commitment to this initiative and, above all, the retailers and hospitality businesses whose daily efforts help improve waste management and move us closer to becoming a more sustainable municipality," Olea said.

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