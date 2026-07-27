Benalmádena delivers 95 per cent of five-million-euro EU-funded tourism sustainability plan

Tony Bryant 27/07/2026 a las 10:40h.

Benalmádena town hall has completed more than 95 per cent of its five million tourism sustainability plan, funded through the Next Generation EU programme, with 4.76 million euros invested in projects to improve the resort for residents and visitors. The ‘Benalmádena, green lung of the Costa del Sol’ plan focused on four areas: sustainability, energy efficiency, digital transformation and tourism competitiveness.

Mayor Juan Antonio Lara said the investment had transformed the municipality, delivering more green spaces, improved accessibility, upgraded beaches, a refurbished tourist information office and new digital services.

Projects included planting more than 650 trees, creating seven new shaded areas along the seafront, improving the energy efficiency of Bil-Bil castle and the tourist office, upgrading street lighting to LED technology, introducing electric vehicles for municipal services and launching a new digital tourism platform.

Beach facilities have also been upgraded with new walkways, improved signage, specialist maintenance equipment, electric patrol bikes, accessible toilets and new visitor information systems.

The council said the plan achieved implementation rates of 92.26 per cent for green transition, 100 per cent for energy efficiency, 97 per cent for digital transformation and 92 per cent for tourism competitiveness, making Benalmádena one of the municipalities to make the most effective use of EU tourism funding.

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