Andalusian government invests 37 million euros to boost sustainable tourism across Malaga

Patricia Navarro and Juan Antonio Lara at the reopening of the refurbished Bil Bil castle and the new tourist office.

Tony Bryant 21/07/2026 a las 10:59h.

The Andalusian government is spending more than 37 million euros in Malaga province on tourism sustainability plans for destinations (PSTD).

The money will go on projects to modernise infrastructure, improve sustainability and "enhance the visitor experience," says the regional government.

Speaking at the reopening of the refurbished Bil Bil castle and the new Benalmádena tourist information office, Malaga's regional government representative Patricia Navarro said the plans are helping destinations become "more competitive, smarter and more sustainable" through investment in energy efficiency, digitalisation, accessibility and public spaces.

The Bil Bil project, funded with more than 940,000 euros through Benalmádena's PSTD programme, includes the restoration of the building and the conversion of its adjoining building into a modern tourist information centre with exhibition space showcasing the town's history and gastronomy.

The refurbishment has also delivered energy efficiency improvements, including photovoltaic panels, upgraded insulation, new climate control systems and improved public facilities. The building itself now offers more space for cultural and exhibition use following the relocation of the tourist office.

Digital technology forms a key part of the project, with the new visitor centre featuring large-format LED displays, an audiovisual system and three immersive virtual reality stations allowing visitors to explore Benalmádena's heritage and attractions in multiple languages.

Navarro said the Costa del Sol has received more than 22.5 million euros through the programme, supporting projects in Benalmádena, Estepona, Fuengirola, Marbella and Torremolinos, alongside schemes elsewhere in Malaga province.

She said the investment reflects the Andalusian government's commitment to broadening the region's tourism offer beyond traditional sun-and-beach holidays by promoting culture, heritage, nature, gastronomy and year-round visitor experiences.

Since 2020, the regional government has invested almost 6.5 million euors in tourism projects in Benalmádena, including funding through the PSTD programme and the Munitur grant scheme.

Benalmádena Mayor Juan Antonio Lara described the refurbishment as "a turning point" for one of the municipality's most recognisable landmarks, saying the project has combined heritage conservation with sustainability and innovation to create a more accessible and modern cultural and tourism attraction.

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