Benalmádena completes wildfire prevention measures ahead of high-risk season

Tony Bryant 17/07/2026 a las 15:16h.

Benalmádena town hall has completed a major programme of watercourse maintenance and preventative vegetation clearance aimed at reducing the risk of wildfires and improving safety around urban areas during the summer high-risk period.

Carried out between April and June, the work involved removing vegetation, clearing stream banks and eliminating material that could increase fire risk or obstruct maintenance.

Additional emergency prevention measures were also carried out at the request of the Benalmádena fire service in areas considered particularly vulnerable to wildfire spread. These included sections of Arroyo Hondo, Arroyo El Lagar, Arroyo de la Cazalla and zones around Matagroso, Veracruz, Arenal 2000, Cortijo de Mena and the cemetery.

The measures included brush clearance, removal of dry vegetation and the creation and maintenance of safety strips designed to slow the potential spread of fire towards homes, public areas and high-risk facilities.

Environment councillor Juan Olea said prevention was “the best tool” for protecting the natural environment and residents, adding that the council brings forward these works every year before the months of greatest fire danger.

Olea highlighted the importance of residents maintaining private plots properly and following fire prevention regulations during periods of high risk.

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