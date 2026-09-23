Benalmádena cleans more than 10,000 storm drains ahead of heavy rain

Work has been stepped up prior to periods of heavy rain.

Tony Bryant 23/09/2026 a las 07:46h.

A joint programme by Benalmádena council and Emabesa has resulted in the cleaning of more than 10,300 storm drains between January and August as part of its year-round maintenance programme, with work stepped up ahead of periods of heavier rainfall.

The work includes removing sediment and rubbish, cleaning grilles and checking that drains are functioning properly. Waste is then transported to authorised disposal facilities.

“We are carrying out scheduled work throughout the year, with additional cleaning ahead of periods when heavier rainfall is more likely,” cleaning and environment councillor Juan Olea he said at a press conference with Emabesa chief executive Enrique Moya.

Olea said the work was particularly important before periods of heavy rainfall, as leaves, soil and other debris can obstruct drainage. “This is not a series of isolated operations, but a continuous, planned programme,” he added.

The 2026 schedule included intensive cleaning in February and March and again in July and August, with the latter phase aimed at preparing the network for heavy rain after the summer.

A further 5,610 drains are due to be cleaned between September and December. If completed as planned, 15,913 storm drains will have been cleaned across Benalmádena during 2026.

“We continue to focus on prevention, anticipating rainfall as far as possible and keeping our drainage network in good condition,” Olea said. He also urged residents not to leave rubbish in public areas, where it could block grilles and storm drains.

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