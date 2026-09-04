Benalmádena charity dinner to raise funds for cancer support

The town hall and the AECC announce the fundraiser.

Tony Bryant 04/09/2026 a las 11:04h.

A summer charity dinner organised by the Spanish association against cancer (AECC) in Benalmádena will take place on Friday 11 September at the Holiday World Resort Beach Club.

More than 200 guests, including local business owners and institutional representatives, are expected to attend the event, which begins at 8.30pm. The night will feature a welcome cocktail, an open-air dinner, live music and other entertainment.

The event will include performances by singer Yamilet Ávalos and saxophonist Rafa Saxo, as well as the presentation of the 2026 Constancia Award, recognising an individual or organisation for their continued support of the AECC.

Councillor for citizen participation María Luisa Robles Salas praised the association for its year-round work supporting cancer patients and their families, describing the dinner as another example of Benalmádena’s “solidarity and commitment”.

AECC Benalmádena president Alfredo Herrera said funds raised through events such as the dinner are essential to maintaining the association’s services, which are provided free of charge to patients and families.

Tickets cost 100 euros and can be obtained from the AECC’s Benalmádena office, or by phoning 951 539 410 . Registration closes at 8pm on 9 September.

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