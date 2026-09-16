Accessible beach programme helps dozens enjoy summer in Benalmádena

Members of the Red Cross and volunteers at Malapesquera beach on Tuesday.

Tony Bryant 16/09/2026 a las 10:40h.

A summer programme making Benalmádena’s beaches more accessible to people with reduced mobility has drawn to a close after supporting 47 users during its 2026 season. The ‘enjoy the beach’ initiative, run by the Spanish Red Cross in partnership with Benalmádena town hall, ended on Tuesday with a social gathering at Malapesquera beach attended by users, relatives and volunteers.

The programme provided 72 transfers to accessible beach areas and around 2,000 individual assisted actions to help participants enjoy bathing and leisure activities safely and independently.

A team of seven Red Cross staff and volunteers contributed more than 200 hours to the project, providing transport, personal support and guidance. Participants also took part in workshops on sun protection and water safety, including precautions during rough seas.

Social welfare councillor Áurea Peralta explained that the initiative was about more than physical access to the beach.

“Inclusion also means being able to enjoy our town, our beaches and our free time with as much independence as possible,” she said.

The programme received 14,000 euros in municipal funding and is part of the council’s wider efforts to promote accessibility, inclusion and social participation.

The council said it would continue working with the Spanish Red Cross and local community organisations to make Benalmádena “increasingly accessible and inclusive”.

Access the dedicated Benalmádena and Torremolinos news feed