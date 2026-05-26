Vélez-Málaga sports staff save life of Belgian athlete

The mayor of Vélez-Málaga (second right) with those involved in the incident.

Eugenio Cabezas 26/05/2026 a las 12:20h.

A morning training session at the Fernando Ruiz Hierro sports centre in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol nearly ended in tragedy when a Belgian runner and a regular user of the facilities, suddenly collapsed on Thursday 21 May while running on the athletics track. The man, who is around 50 years old, had suffered a cardiac arrest.

The reaction of those present at the centre was immediate. A firefighter, two caretakers, several sports instructors and other users activated a chain of support that proved crucial in keeping the athlete alive until the arrival of the emergency medical services, as SUR has learned from sources close to the case.

The incident occurred around 12pm when the man, who has taken part in a number of events such as the Ironman, was training when he suddenly collapsed.

At that moment, a firefighter, who was also exercising at the facility, noticed the situation, raised the alarm and began performing CPR.

While the firefighter started CPR, the sports centre staff activated the emergency protocol. One of the caretakers alerted emergency services (112), and other employees notified colleagues in the offices to quickly retrieve the automated external defibrillator (AED), located in the reception area of the sports complex.

Life-saving action

In a matter of seconds, an impromptu life-saving operation was organised around the runner. Some assisted with chest compressions, others shielded the man from the intense sun, and several employees left the gates of the facility open to allow the ambulance to enter.

The use of the defibrillator was crucial. According to sources, during the second shock and the resuscitation efforts, the athlete regained vital signs just before the paramedics arrived. The 061 ambulance arrived at the sports centre in just three or four minutes, thanks to the quick coordination of the facility's staff. Local Police patrols from Vélez-Málaga also responded to the call.

Paramedics performed an initial assessment of the man on-site, including an electrocardiogram and other medical checks, before urgently transporting him to a hospital. Sources close to the case indicated that the doctors later reported that the rapid intervention of staff and users had been crucial in saving his life. In a cardiac arrest, the first few minutes are critical and the combination of early CPR and a defibrillator can mean the difference between life and death.

Professionalism

The mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Lupiáñez met with those involved in the incident on Monday. "There are moments that make you feel immensely proud of the people we have working every day in service," he said. "The quick action and coordination of several people managed to save the life of an athlete who suffered a sudden collapse while exercising. In a few crucial minutes, professionalism, composure, and humanity made all the difference,” the mayor said.

Lupiñañez expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Jesús Romero, Alfredo Heredia, Antonio Fernández, and Iván Muñoz, as well as to the firefighter who initiated resuscitation “and to everyone who assisted until the arrival of the emergency medical services.” He added his "best wishes for the athlete’s speedy recovery,” the mayor of Vélez-Málaga added.

The incident has once again highlighted the importance of having accessible defibrillators in sports facilities and ensuring that municipal staff and users have basic first aid training. In this case, preparedness, composure, and coordination prevented a fatal outcome.

This is not the only recent incident in Vélez-Málaga where quick citizen intervention has been crucial. On 8 May an off-duty nurse saved the life of a man in his seventies who collapsed in the street in Caleta de Vélez, performing CPR until emergency services arrived.