Charity race between Rincón de la Victoria and Torre del Mar to raise awareness about Lou Gehrig's disease

Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol is hosting the 'Reto Solidario por la ELA' (ALS charity challenge) on Sunday 21 June, ... which aims to raise awareness of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) which is also known as Lou Gehrig's disease and show support for people affected by it.

The activity, which coincides with World ALS Day, is being organised by Club Atletismo Rincón de la Victoria (Rincón athletics club) with the support of the town hall. It is also part of the 24 hours of sport charity day being organised by Saca la Lengua a la ELA association in Torre del Mar.

Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, highlighted "the important social value of an initiative that combines sport, charity and awareness". He added that the town hall "continues to support all those actions that help to raise awareness in society and to make visible a disease that affects thousands of people and families".

The first part of the challenge involves a trail run of 33.5 kilometres, starting at 5am from Arroyo Granadillas in Rincón, while the second will consist of a walking route of 18.7 kilometres, which will start at 7am from the town's Plaza El Boticario. Both will end in Torre del Mar, where all participants will make a joint entrance as a symbol of unity and support for people affected by ALS.

The race director and member of the Club Atletismo Rincón de la Victoria, Rafael Postigo, explained that "the route will cross different points, including the Mirador de Almáchar and Benamocarra, before reaching the finish line in Torre del Mar". He also pointed out that "along the route there will be several regrouping and refreshment points".

In addition, Postigo has highlighted the charity commitment of the participants and the club, which has already managed to raise nearly 800 euros for the Saca la Lengua a la ELA association.