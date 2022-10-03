Torre del Mar prepares to raise a stein to Oktoberfest this weekend As well as plenty of beer and traditional German food, there will be live music and dance performances

This coming weekend will be the turn of Torre del Mar to celebrate Oktoberfest. The German beer festival is taking place this coming Saturday and Sunday, 8 and 9 October from 12 to 9pm along the town’s Avenida Toré Toré.

Deputy mayor of Torre del Mar, Jesús Pérez Atencia, said, “As always, there will be music, good atmosphere, typical gastronomy and decoration throughout the area".

As well as plenty of beer and traditional German food, there will be live music and dance performances from Top Secret Group, U2 and Mecano tribute bands and El Canto del Loco, the Magician Pablo Romón, Tomato and Company, the group Executive, Ñ-Clan, Radio 80 and Candilejas Fusion Dance Academy.