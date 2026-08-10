Three Axarquía villages restrict use of fireworks due to risk of wildfires

Three municipalities in the Axarquía area of Malaga province have stepped cracked down on the use of fireworks due to the extreme risk of wildfires ... in Spain this summer. Iznate and Cómpeta have issued warnings to remind the public of the ban on using fireworks in rural areas, while Arenas has cancelled the fireworks display and prohibited the use of firecrackers planned for its local fair (feria).

In Iznate, the mayor, Gregorio Campos, issued a public notice after the town hall received a communication from the Andalusian regional government warning of the extreme risk of fires.

The Iznate by-law imposes an "absolute ban" on fireworks, rockets, firecrackers, sparklers, Chinese lanterns and any other items capable of producing sparks or sources of ignition in woodland and surrounding areas. The town hall has also announced that it will step up surveillance, particularly during activities and events.

Iznate, Cómpeta and Arenas are stepping up fire prevention measures in the face of the risk of fires and are calling on residents and visitors to cooperate fully

Cómpeta has conveyed a similar message to its residents following the regional government’s warning. “With the high temperatures and the extreme risk of forest fires, even the slightest lapse in caution can have very serious consequences,” warned the town hall, which has called for the “full cooperation” of the public over the coming weeks and reiterated the ban on firecrackers, rockets, fireworks and flares in or near woodland areas.

In Arenas, the preventive measures will have a direct impact on the feria programme. The town hall has decided that this year’s fair will go ahead without fireworks or firecrackers after receiving a warning from the Civil Protection services regarding the extreme risk posed by high temperatures and weather conditions. The rest of the fair’s programme of musical performances, activities, attractions and food and drink offerings remains unchanged.

In mid-July, one of the most serious fires so far this year in the Axarquía was recorded in Árchez, Canillas de Albaida and Cómpeta, with around 15 hectares burnt and 162 residents evacuated.

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Arenas town hall has also reminded residents that it is strictly forbidden to use firecrackers, rockets, sparklers or any other material capable of producing sparks or flames – a restriction similar to that issued by the other two local authorities.

The three town halls also agree on the need for members of the public to respond immediately to any sign of a fire. Iznate, Cómpeta and Arenas all urge people to call 112 if they spot a plume of smoke or a fire breaking out. “A timely call can make all the difference,” Cómpeta town hall stated in its message.

The notice issued by Iznate also includes an explicit warning about the consequences of starting a forest fire. The town hall points out that liability may be both administrative and criminal and states that fines can reach 450,000 euros depending on the seriousness of the offence. In the most serious criminal cases, the town hall notes, sentences can be as long as 20 years’ imprisonment.

Arenas is going ahead with its fair without fireworks or firecrackers and the three local councils are asking people to call 112 if they see any smoke or signs of a fire

Arenas has issued a similar warning when announcing the suspension of the fireworks at its fair. The town hall has reminded the public that causing a forest fire can result in serious legal consequences and has called on residents and visitors to help prevent dangerous situations during the festivities.

The warnings issued by the three town halls reflect the concern felt in the Axarquía during one of the summer’s most fire-prone periods. “Protecting our village and our natural environment is everyone’s responsibility,” summarised Cómpeta town hall, while Iznate issued a similar warning: “A moment’s carelessness can lead to tragedy. This summer, take extreme care.”

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