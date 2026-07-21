Latest Axarquía wildfire extinguished

Plan Infoca announced that the wildfire which started out on Friday 17 July in Árchez in the Axarquía area of Malaga province had been extinguished ... at 2pm on Monday 20 July.

The fire led to the preventive evacuation as a precautionary measure, of some 162 people from residential areas in rural areas across the area closest to the fire and a lockdown was also imposed on the nearby town of Cómpeta.

The Andalusian emergency service 112 number handled more than thirty calls from local residents reporting a fire that had broken out in a steeply sloping grassy area near the recycling centre in Árchez at around 12.40pm on Friday.

Four helicopters, four water carrying planes, one coordination aircraft, 17 ground personnel and a fire engine were immediately dispatched to the scene of the fire.