El Saltillo suspension bridge in Canillas de Aceituno has become more than just a tourist attraction for lovers of hiking and nature. The bridge, ... which opened in October 2020, has helped boost sales by up to 60 per cent in some local businesses in the Axarquía village, according to figures released by Malaga's provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga.

The provincial authority has once again highlighted the economic impact of the bridge during a conference held in Canillas de Aceituno as well as the importance of promoting the area's natural heritage to generate employment and combat depopulation in rural areas.

This figure is not new. Back in October 2021, coinciding with the first anniversary of the bridge's opening, the provincial authority announced that the bridge had welcomed more than 50,000 visitors during its first twelve months of operation, despite the restrictions resulting from the Covid pandemic.

At the time, the president of the Diputación, Francisco Salado, highlighted that turnover at some local businesses had increased by up to 60 per cent. Five years on, the institution is once again using this figure as an example of the economic impact of the infrastructure, although it has not specified whether it has an updated assessment or which businesses were used as a benchmark to calculate it.

The suspension bridge, which represented an investment of around 600,000 euros by the Diputación, is 54 metres long and spans the Almanchares riverbed at a height of around 70 metres. Its construction enabled the completion of one of the most spectacular sections of the seventh stage of the Gran Senda de Málaga hiking trail, as part of a 9.4-kilometre route between Canillas de Aceituno and Sedella. The route runs through the Sierras de Tejeda, Almijara and Alhama natural park, in the foothills of La Maroma, Malaga province's highest peak at 2,069 metres.

In 2021, the Diputación de Málaga mentioned this increase and the fact that there had been more than 50,000 visits during the bridge's first year of operation

During the conference provincial spokesperson for employment and training, María del Carmen Márquez, argued that "well-maintained natural heritage also means economic development" and highlighted the importance of conserving these areas and utilising them as resources to generate economic activity in inland areas. In her view, having an environmental site with the potential to attract tourists can act as a catalyst for the rural economy.

Green jobs versus depopulation

The conference brought together around fifty participants in Canillas de Aceituno and attendees walked a section of the seventh stage of the Gran Senda trail to the suspension bridge, accompanied by guides who explained the natural values of the area and the opportunities offered by sustainable tourism. During the walk, participatory activities were organised to exchange experiences and proposals relating to job creation and environmental conservation.

The initiative forms part of 'Ecos en el territorio', the programme of activities through which the Biodiversity Foundation, which reports to the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, is marking its 25th anniversary of managing the European Social Fund. The campaign aims to raise the profile of projects that have received support through the Empleaverde programme, which is designed to improve employment opportunities and promote new economic activities related to sustainability, the circular economy and the protection of natural resources.

It is within this framework that the 'TeQuieroVerde' project is also being carried out, coordinated by the Diputación in collaboration with the Sierra Norte de Málaga rural development association, Arrabal AID and the Sierra de las Nieves Mancomunidad association of town halls. The programme offers training, advice and support to people interested in developing professional and business initiatives linked to the green economy. Its activities extend across the province, including the Axarquía, Guadalhorce, Guadalteba, Sierra Norte and Sierra de las Nieves.

Around fifty participants walked the Gran Senda as part of an event focusing on employment opportunities, tourism and the environment

During the meeting, Márquez linked these initiatives to one of the main challenges facing small municipalities in Malaga: providing employment opportunities that enable residents to remain in their home towns and villages. "We are tackling the demographic challenge by creating opportunities where people live, ensuring that people learn a trade with a future, that a business finds the right candidate and that a municipality ensures its young people do not have to leave," she said. Márquez believes that the sustainable use of resources such as El Saltillo can help to diversify local economies that have traditionally been dependent on agriculture.

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