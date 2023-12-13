Roman villa in Axarquía awarded prestigious tourism certificate

SUR Rincón de la Victoria Wednesday, 13 December 2023, 15:32 Compartir Copiar enlace

Rincón de la Victoria’s Villa Antiopa Roman museum has been awarded the Q for Quality certificate by the Spanish Tourism Quality Institute (ICTE). Mayor of Rincón, Francisco Salado, said, "This distinction recognises this historical and cultural heritage for its conservation, recovery and enhancement, just days before the first anniversary of its opening to the public.”

The mayor went on to say, “Since its inauguration, many people have been able to enjoy a unique late third and early fourth century villa experience.".

Councillor for tourism, Antonio José Martín, explained that the public visiting Villa Antiopa can learn in detail about the evolution of the site, how Roman villas worked, the architecture, decoration, objects and economic and social activity. "

The historical site recently came runner-up in the EXPONE Awards, which are promoted by the Association of Museologists and Museographers of Andalusia (AMMA). The awards recognise the recovery work carried out to put it at the service and enjoyment of the residents of the municipality and tourists.