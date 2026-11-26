More than a thousand people took part in the peaceful demonstration organised to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in ... Rincón de la Victoria on Thursday 25 November.

The march set off from the eastern Costa del Sol town's Plaza Pepe El Boticario and continued along the promenade to the municipal auditorium, where the mayor, Francisco Salado, accompanied by members of the town hall spoke against gender violence.

The demonstration was attended not only by local councillors but also by women’s organisations and other social organisations, local residents, the Red Cross and the education community.

The main event, held in the municipal auditorium, was attended by nearly a thousand young people, who read out manifestos and gave music and dance performances in which they expressed their commitment to a future free from violence. Educational institutions took part in various ways, showcasing the work they had carried out in the weeks leading up to 25 November to raise awareness of gender-based violence.

The event formed part of the local authority’s campaign to prevent and raise awareness of gender-based violence, ‘Zero Violence, Infinite Respect’, which also includes various initiatives aimed specifically at schoolchildren.

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The number of enquiries handled by the Rincón de la Victoria women’s information centre has risen significantly over the past year. Between 1 January and 24 November 2026, 1,439 enquiries were recorded, compared with the 924 recorded in the same period in 2025, representing an increase of 55.74 per cent.

As regards enquiries relating to gender-based violence, there has also been a significant rise, from 275 in 2025 to 414 in 2026; an increase of 50.55 per cent over the same period.

This service offers legal advice, as well as psychological and social support. Anyone interested can contact the Social Welfare Department on the following telephone numbers: 673122361 / 673122447 between 08.30 and 14.00, Monday to Friday, or by email at: cmim@rincondelavictoria.es.

The Instituto Andaluz de la Mujer (Andalusian institute for women) helpline, 900 200 999, is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, offering a free, confidential and secure service.

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