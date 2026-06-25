Popular Costa del Sol shopping centre El Ingenio expansion under way

Eugenio Cabezas 25/06/2026 a las 11:31h.

El Ingenio shopping centre in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol is preparing for its first expansion this summer, 26 years after opening to the public in November 2000.

The project, which already has the necessary building permits and completed urban planning procedures, will represent an investment of approximately 14 million euros and will add more than 4,500 square metres of new retail space.

The shopping centre's manager, Leonardo Galdeano, explained to SUR that construction will begin imminently and is expected to take around 12 months. The expansion will take place in the northeast area of the complex, in the space currently occupied by the Aurgi mechanics and part of the parking area, which will be demolished to make room for approximately 14 new retail spaces.

The companies that will occupy these spaces have not yet been announced, although Galdeano acknowledged the interest of major retailers in opening branches at El Ingenio. Among the brands that have shown interest in previous phases of the process are Decathlon and Primark, two highly sought-after brands by consumers in the Axarquía.

The expansion will allow the centre to exceed one hundred stores and reach nearly 50,000 square meters of retail space. El Ingenio currently maintains a 100 per cent occupancy rate, a figure that, according to the owners, reflects the strength of the centre's business model and the demand for new spaces from national and international operators.

Commercial hub

The immediate expansion is expected to generate approximately 155 new jobs associated with the opening and operation of the new stores. Grupo Salsa, the holding company of Sociedad Azucarera Larios in Malaga, which owns the shopping centre, argues that the project reinforces El Ingenio's role as the main commercial hub on the eastern Costa del Sol, both due to its location and its catchment area.

The shopping centre currently receives more than 9.2 million visits per year. With the addition of new retailers and an increase in retail space, Salsa Patrimonio anticipates exceeding ten million visitors annually, making the complex, which is also home to a cinema, gym and restaurants, as one of the major attractions in Vélez-Málaga and the east of Malaga area.

The location remains one of the project's key strengths. El Ingenio is situated next to the A-7 motorway, with direct access to the A-356 and Avenida Juan Carlos I, facilitating entry from Vélez-Málaga and Torre del Mar, as well as from the Axarquía and the Granada province's Costa Tropical.

The expansion now under way represents the first step in a much more ambitious strategy. Grupo Salsa has further expansion plans for a retail park featuring retailers specialising in homeware, DIY, decoration, furnishings, and other shops that are currently unavailable in the Axarquía.

Image showing the existing space (green), 2026 expansion (yellow) and possible future retail park (grey). (SUR)

Once this development is complete, the complex comprising El Ingenio, its expansion, and the new retail park could reach approximately 100,000 square meters of retail space. The owners' objective is to create a unique commercial, business, and service destination destined to become one of the most important complexes in southern Spain.

The medium- and long-term project also includes offices, a hotel, high-quality public spaces and new access infrastructure. The total investment planned for this second major phase is around 100 million euros, with an estimated 3,000 direct and indirect jobs when the complex is fully operational.

Salsa anticipates that the entire project will be fully operational in less than four years. This growth is also supported by the progress of the new General Urban Development Plan for Vélez-Málaga, which identifies this area as one of the municipality's main economic and service development zones.

The debate surrounding the expansion has also generated concern among some traditional businesses in Vélez-Málaga and Torre del Mar. Local business groups expressed their opposition to the growth of large shopping centers in 2018 and called for greater support for town centres, with measures such as pedestrianisation, parking, and improved public transport.

However, El Ingenio argues that the centre's expansion can act as an economic engine for the entire Axarquía areas. The owners maintain that the arrival of new businesses will reduce travel to Malaga city or other large commercial areas and will bring a range of brands and options to residents and visitors that were previously unavailable in the Axarquía.

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