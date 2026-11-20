Jairo Ariza Leal, the 30-year-old street cleaner who found 12,000 euros in a rubbish bin in Algarrobo on the eastern Costa del Sol and handed it over to the Local Police, ... has been told that he will be offered a permanent work contract.

FCC, the company which has the contract for the municipal cleaning service in Algarrobo where Jairo has a temporary contract, has told him that they will make him a permanent employee "in a few months’ time", after learning of his gesture. The news comes with just eleven days to go before his current temporary contract expires on 30 November.

“They’ve gone out of their way to do this, because of the honest gesture I made. They rang my boss and he told me that, because of that gesture, they’re making me a permanent employee in a few months’ time,” Ariza told SUR on Thursday 19 November.

Jairo had admitted that his main concern was finding himself out of work again just before Christmas, after several years of stringing together temporary jobs in the cleaning sector while struggling with a number of debts.

The announcement came just 24 hours after the local radio station Fusión Radio broke the story of the find, which was then reported by SUR following an interview with Jairo a few hours later.

On Saturday 14 November Jairo came across an envelope containing more than 12,000 euros in cash inside a rubbish bin while he was working in Algarrobo. After taking it home and spending several hours torn between his financial needs and his conscience, he decided to contact local councillor Francisco José Marín and handed the money over to the local police the following day.

Jairo hopes that the owner of the money will come forward, although the law provides for it to be awarded to the finder if no one claims it within the specified time limit

The impact of his decision has far exceeded the worker’s expectations; on Thursday he could barely keep up with the numerous calls from the media keen to hear his story. “I’m getting calls from everywhere – radio stations, TV channels, websites… it’s non-stop, I’m overwhelmed,” he told SUR. The young man admits he is overwhelmed by the public attention his gesture has attracted. It is a gesture he considers a matter of conscience.

Despite having handed over the 12,000 euros, Ariza has not ruled out the possibility of getting it back if the rightful owner does not eventually come forward. “I hope they do. It might be someone who needs it,” he said. However, he acknowledges that if, once the legal time limit has passed, no one can prove ownership of the money, receiving it himself would be a huge help. Article 615 of the Civil Code stipulates that, two years after the second official publication of the find, if the owner has not come forward, the money may be awarded to the person who found it.

In the meantime, officers are holding the money on behalf of the authorities while waiting for the owner to prove that it belongs to him. The young man, who was brought up by his grandmother and credits her with instilling the values of honesty that have guided his decision, insists that his main wish is to be able to continue working and meet his financial obligations with peace of mind.

For now, the commitment announced by FCC is good news for Jairo, who has become the central figure in a story that has spread beyond the borders of the Axarquía and could change his future career prospects.