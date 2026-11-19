Jairo Ariza Leal, a 30-year-old resident of Algarrobo on the eastern Costa del Sol who has a temporary job as a street cleaner, ... handed in an envelope containing 12,000 euros he found inside a rubbish bin while working in the town on Saturday 14 November.

The sum could have solved a large part of his financial problems, but despite his own debts, Jairo handed the envelope over to the police. Ariza Leal told SUR on Wednesday that “it wasn’t an easy decision” and that he went through “a real ordeal” during the hours he had the money in his possession.

“I froze; I felt sick,” Jairo confessed as he recalled the moment he found the money. The young man took the envelope home, unsure of what to do and admits that he was tempted to keep the money. “I’m not rich, far from it. I could have paid off my car loans, my mortgage, a thousand things,” he explained.

"My conscience wouldn’t let me rest," he said and admits that he received advice from people around him who encouraged him to keep the money, but insists that he didn’t feel comfortable with that idea. “It didn’t sit right with me,” he summed up.

After spending the night mulling it over, on Sunday morning he decided to ring local councillor Francisco Marín, to explain what had happened. Jairo said that the councillor advised him to hand it over to the authorities, as it might belong to someone who really needed it. That afternoon he went to the Algarrobo Local Police station and handed over the envelope.

There were no documents inside that would allow the owner to be identified. Jairo says the officers were surprised by his actions and that they had never come across a case like it. He, however, is clear about his decision: “How much is a clear conscience worth?”

The 30-year-old resident found an envelope containing 12,000 euros whilst out and about and, after calling a local councillor, handed it in to the police station

Jairo has been working as a cleaner for around three years and is currently employed on a temporary basis by FCC, the company that provides municipal cleaning services in Algarrobo. His contract ends on 30 November and as he explains he will not be entitled to claim unemployment benefit.

Jairo is usually called in to help out during the summer or to cover for colleagues on holiday, so he will now have to look for other work, either in the fields or in any job that allows him to earn an income. With Christmas just round the corner, and with outstanding car loans and housing costs to pay, he acknowledges that those 12,000 euros would have provided significant financial relief.

Jairo, who is of Roma heritage, was brought up by his grandmother and currently lives with his uncle and a cousin. It is precisely to his grandmother that he attributes much of the values that led him to make this decision. “She taught me to always put the truth first, to be honest and good” he said. He also wanted to thank Bibi, a teacher who supported him for years and who, as he explained, currently works on the television programme *Juan y Medio*. These are lessons he has not forgotten and which have carried more weight than his financial difficulties. “Loyalty runs in my blood,” he said.

The temporary worker’s contract ends on 30 November, but he prefers to follow his grandmother’s advice and trust that he will find the owner

It is not yet known who owns the 12,000 euros or how it came to be inside a bin. Jairo has chosen to keep some details of the find to himself to prevent anyone from claiming the money who is not the rightful owner. His hope is that the person who lost it will be able to reclaim it by proving to the authorities that it belongs to them. “I hope they turn up. It might be someone who really needs it,” he said.

He says he isn't expecting a reward for his gesture, although he acknowledges that any help would be welcome in his situation. What he really wants is to be able to continue earning a living through work and to have the peace of mind that comes from knowing he has done the right thing. “The only thing I ask of life is work so I can keep working and, above all, good health for myself and all my loved ones,” he concluded. The story was uncovered by the local radio station Fusión Radio on Wednesday 18 November.