Over 2,000 people gather in Torre del Mar for a 24-hour event to raise awareness of ALS

Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol showed its commitment to helping good causes on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 June when more ... than 2,000 people took part in this year's ‘Unstoppable against ALS’ charity and awareness-raising event.

The event, organised by the ‘Saca la Lengua a la ELA’ association was supported by Vélez-Málaga town hall and local sports clubs, schools, partner organisations as well as dozens of volunteers. The initiative once again demonstrated the ability of the local community to rally round a charitable cause.

The 2026 event featured more than 25 free sporting activities, open to people of all ages and abilities. Once again, the aim was to raise awareness of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and to call for more research, more resources and appropriate care for those affected and their families.

More than 2,000 people took part in a charity event in Torre del Mar featuring 24 hours of sport to raise funds for ALS

Over the weekend, there was a wide range of activities on offer, including fun runs, cycling, hiking, chess, basketball, five-a-side football, beach volleyball, pickleball, calisthenics, taekwondo, Nordic walking, swimming, beach rugby, a children’s play area and kayaking, amongst other activities. The programme transformed the Torre del Mar seafront into a space for sporting and family activities.

One of the most moving moments was once again the traditional ‘Marea Rosa’, in which hundreds of people walked together to raise awareness of the reality faced by those living with the disease. The march has established itself as one of the event’s most iconic images, thanks to its symbolic significance and the involvement of families, sportspeople and volunteers.

The organisers said, "Unstoppable Against ALS is much more than just a sporting event. It is a demonstration that when a society comes together for a just cause, it is capable of making a huge impact."

The 'marea rosa' walk was once again the most moving moment of a day that brings together sport, families and social activism

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is a neurodegenerative disease that progressively affects motor neurons and has a significant impact on the lives of patients and their families. For this reason, initiatives such as the one held in Torre del Mar serve a dual purpose: to rally public support and to keep the call for more resources alive.