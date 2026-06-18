The ‘Pink Tide’ for ALS will take over Torre del Mar this weekend

Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol is hosting a series of awareness-raising events for charities that help people with Amyotrophic Lateral ... Sclerosis (ALS) on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 June, under the banner 'Unstoppable Against ALS'. The 24-hour charity event will feature more than 25 sporting activities, exhibitions and concerts with the aim of raising awareness of ALS and supporting those affected.

Organisers of the initiative, Jorge Montoro and Carlos Fernández attended the announcement of the event, which took place at Torre del Mar's mayor's office on Tuesday 17 June.

On 20 and 21 June, Torre del Mar will bring together sport, music and charity to raise awareness of ALS and support research

‘Unstoppable Against ALS’ (Imparables contra la ELA) is much more than just a sporting event. It has become a genuine social movement that brings together clubs, groups, companies, organisations and the public around a common goal: to raise awareness of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and raise funds to advance research into the condition,” said deputy mayor Jesús Pérez Atencia during the presentation.

The deputy mayor mentioned Miguel Ángel Roldán, president and founder of the ‘Saca la Lengua a la ELA’ association and the driving force behind this initiative, "someone I had the opportunity to meet several years ago and who is a constant example of strength and resilience in the face of this disease,” he said.

Pérez Atencia has encouraged all residents to take part, even if they do not take part any of the sports on offer, reminding them that “coming along, supporting the participants and wearing the pink T-shirt is also a way of helping out”.

The programme includes more than 25 activities and will culminate on Sunday with the ‘Gran Marea Rosa’ event at the Club Náutico

The 24-hour event will begin on Saturday 20 June at 12pm and end on Sunday 21 June at the same time, although some challenges will start first thing in the morning. These include a cycle route of around 200 kilometres through various parts of the Axarquía and a taekwondo exhibition scheduled for 11am on Saturday. From midday onwards, there will be a series of activities including beach volleyball, five-a-side football, basketball, CrossFit, skating, chess, rowing, running races and swimming, as well as concerts and activities open to the public.

Most of the activities will be free of charge, although some will require prior registration for organisational and logistical reasons. One of the most moving moments will take place on Saturday at 8pm when people affected by ALS, led by Miguel Ángel Roldán, will read a manifesto calling for greater awareness, research and resources.

On Sunday, from 11.30am the so-called ‘pink tide’ will form near the Torre del Mar Yacht Club to accompany those with ALS as they cross the finish line together. “That will be one of the most moving moments of the weekend,” concluded Montoro, who encouraged locals and visitors alike to join an event that once again brings together sport, charity and social commitment.