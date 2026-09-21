More than 1,400 households in Vélez-Málaga will be able to reduce the new municipal waste collection charge by up to 95 per cent

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol reiterated on Friday 18 September that the new municipal charge for the collection, transport and treatment of waste ... provides for reductions of up to 95 per cent for certain vulnerable households and 50 per cent for large families.

The local government team comprising considers these concessions to be among the social measures included in the by-law since its approval and estimates that they could benefit, in total, more than 1,400 families in the town.

The councillor for finance, Manuel Gutiérrez, has explained that the reductions have not been introduced as a result of the first tax bills being issued. “These reductions are not an impromptu measure, nor are they something that has only just been introduced. They were already included in the tax by-law since its approval,” said the councillor.

The highest reduction, amounting to 95 per cent of the fee, is aimed at households in vulnerable circumstances who meet the criteria set out in municipal regulations. Calculations based on the municipal register indicate that 1,051 households could qualify for this reduction. Among the circumstances cited by the Treasury are recipients of the minimum wage, certain non-contributory pensions, benefits and some forms of emergency social or family assistance.

According to the town hall around 1,051 vulnerable households could qualify for a 95 per cent reduction, and around 350 large families for a 50 per cent reduction

“We wanted the by-law to take into account that there are families facing particularly difficult circumstances and who, as a result, are unable to pay the charge on the same terms as everyone else,” explained Gutiérrez. The local councillor explained however, that the application of the reduction is linked to certain pre-established requirements and specific situations set out in the by-law itself.

In addition to these measures, there is a 50 per cent reduction for large families, in both the general and special categories. The town hall estimates that around 350 families could benefit from this if they meet the required criteria. Mr Gutiérrez has therefore asked residents to check the various options set out in the regulations before completing the relevant paperwork.

Approval

The new tax came into force on 1 January 2026. The relevant by-laws covering both residential properties and commercial activities were approved by the full council on 31 October 2025 and published in full in the Official Bulletin of the Province of Malaga (BOP) on 3 December of that year.

Its implementation is in line with the framework established by National Law 7/2022 on waste and contaminated land for a circular economy. Article 11 requires local authorities to have a specific, differentiated and self-financing charge or service that reflects the actual cost of waste collection, transport and treatment. The same Act allows for reductions to be introduced for individuals and households at risk of social exclusion.

Meanwhile, the practical implementation of the tax is giving rise to enquiries and issues among self-employed people, shopkeepers and businesses. The town hall has acknowledged that there are cases requiring review, including possible double-counting linked to different economic activities or discrepancies in the square metres allocated to certain premises, and is liaising with the Provincial Tax Collection Board to analyse the files.

The tax has caused disputes among businesses and thetown hall is holding meetings with the Provincial Tax Collection Board

The most recent full council meeting was suspended due to tensions amongst local residents, with protests at the town hall over the new refuse collection charge.

The Treasury now maintains that it will keep channels of information and review open for traders, the self-employed, professionals, tax agents and advisers. “This is the first year the new tax has been implemented and we want any situation that needs to be reviewed to be analysed with all the facts on the table,” concluded Gutiérrez, who argued that each case should be examined in light of its specific circumstances.