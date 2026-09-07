Vélez-Málaga to review disputed rubbish taxes for businesses

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol and the Patronato de Recaudación (tax collection agency) have agreed to examine on a case- ... by-case basis any bills for the new waste collection charge that may give rise to issues, following concerns raised in recent weeks by self-employed people, shopkeepers, professionals and business owners.

The mayor, Jesús Lupiáñez, held an initial working meeting on Thursday 3 September with officials from the tax collection agency to analyse the situations reported by taxpayers.

One of the main issues addressed concerns the information contained in the Business Tax (IAE) register. The town hall has pointed out that there may be cases where registered businesses are listed that are no longer operating, or where the details do not correspond to the business’s current situation. Possible duplications relating to this census information have also been raised.

The recommendation for professionals who identify these discrepancies is to first check their status with the Patronato de Recaudación. If the IAE details do not reflect the actual activity in 2026, they should request an update or correction. Once this procedure has been completed, they may appeal against the tax notice, providing documentation proving that the amendment has been made with the tax authorities.

The town hall and the Patronato de Recaudación will review bills with irregularities on a case-by-case basis and provide guidance to self-employed people and shopkeepers affected

Lupiáñez explained in a statement that the council’s intention is to deal with these cases “by listening and acting responsibly”. He went on to say, “We know that there are professionals who have received their invoices with queries and who need an explanation. We have listened to these situations, pass them on to the Patronato de Recaudación and will sit down to work on finding a solution for each case."

The new waste collection charge has also been preceded by intense political and social controversy. The full council meeting, held on Monday 31 August, had to be suspended due to protests by local residents and shopkeepers against the levy.

Tensions rose after an urgent motion by the opposition party Andalucía Por Sí to halt the issuance of bills was rejected and the mayor ended up suspending the meeting as it was impossible to continue as normal amidst shouts and jeers from the public. Since then, the opposition has stepped up its criticism of the levy’s implementation, while the council has opened a channel for reviewing any potential issues with the Patronato de Recaudación.

The charge has been in force in Vélez-Málaga since 1 January 2026. On 31 October 2025, the full council gave final approval to two separate by-laws, one for household waste and the other for waste generated by commercial activities, which were published in the Official Bulletin of the province (BOP) on 3 December 2025. The general obligation to establish a specific, differentiated and financially sustainable levy stems from the national Waste Act 7/2022, which gave local authorities three years to implement it; the specific details of the levy are subsequently determined by each local authority.

Information sessions

The town hall has also announced information sessions with trade and business associations in Vélez-Málaga and Torre del Mar. The aim is to explain directly what steps those with queries should take, what documentation they need and how they can lodge their appeals with the Patronato de Recaudación.

Specific information sessions and open days will also be organised for administrators, advisers and other professionals who regularly deal with this type of case. These events will explain how to check one’s council tax status, what supporting documents must be provided and the procedure for lodging the relevant appeals. The dates will be announced in the coming days. Councillors Manuel Gutiérrez and David Vilches, as well as municipal officials from the finance department, also attended the meeting.

The meeting follows on from the measures announced by the town hall at the end of August, when it reported that it had received enquiries from professionals and shopkeepers regarding their bills. At that time, the town hall itself stated that it had identified duplicate charges on some bills and discrepancies in the square metre measurements of certain premises, among other issues requiring verification.

Those affected must check their IAE details and, where necessary, bring them up to date with the tax authorities before lodging an appeal with the Patronato de Recaudación

Lupiáñez has now said that a blanket solution will not be applied to all cases; instead, each one will have to be verified against the relevant documentation. “We are not going to turn a blind eye. If there is a situation that needs to be rectified, it will be rectified. If a receipt does not reflect a taxpayer’s actual circumstances, we want to be aware of it, verify it and provide the appropriate response,” he stated.

The controversy also arises whilst the process of individually notifying taxpayers of their tax assessments is still ongoing. The town hall clarified on 26 August that there is no single payment deadline for all taxpayers , as the voluntary payment period begins from the moment each individual receives their notification, either electronically or on paper. In this context, the council insists that anyone who believes their tax bill does not accurately reflect their business activity should first check their IAE details before lodging an appeal.