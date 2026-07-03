Malaga gender-based violence third victim in 2026: Cristina's friends describe her as resilient and hard-working mother

Irene Quirante and María José Díaz Alcalá 03/07/2026 Actualizado a las 10:58h.

Friends of Cristina Catalá, the 35-year-old woman whose body was found on Wednesday in a well in Rincón de la Victoria, describe her as a determined mother and a resilient woman with a hard life.

"She was a very determined woman, no one could stop her. She was very cheerful and affectionate, a woman who would do anything for her family and especially for her daughter, who was her greatest joy in life," several friends said.

Prior to the discovery of her body on 1 July, Cristina had been missing since the end of March. Her partner, who is now under arrest, had allegedly stabbed her several times.

He was listed on the VioGen system after having been reported for abuse by several previous partners, as confirmed by SUR.

Cristina, the victim of what all the evidence suggests was a crime of gender-based violence, never reported him. The 35-year-old mother of one daughter also appeared in the system for alleged abuse in other relationships.

Cristina's friends and family highlighted her strength and determination, especially when it came to doing "what was right" for her daughter.

"I don't know how many pages her resume was. She worked any job she could find: cleaning, in a dental clinic, as a waitress... She knew the hospitality industry like no one else," they said.

Cristina became pregnant shortly after turning 18. As those close to her pointed out, "her life revolved around her daughter".

Despite her strong character, they knew she hadn't been doing well lately. "She had lost her father and had friends we didn't know. We worried when we saw she wasn't doing well, but in the end, she would always pull through and smiled again. That's just how she was," they said.

At first, when Cristina disappeared, her friends were naturally concerned, but they never imagined what had actually happened to her.

As the government department in Malaga has confirmed, they are treating the case as a suspected gender-based violence murder. Police investigations on Wednesday led them to Cristina's partner, who reportedly broke down and eventually confessed to the murder.

Following his statement, the investigation progressed rapidly and two other individuals were arrested for their alleged involvement in the crime and for suspected drug-trafficking offences.

The victim's body was found mid-morning on 1 July in a well on a rural estate, some 200 metres from junction 968 of the A-7, near Rincón de la Victoria, according to sources. The judicial authorities were immediately notified so that the body could be removed; to this end, a duty judge, a court clerk and a forensic pathologist were called in.

The leading hypothesis is that her partner stabbed her to death. In addition to stab wounds, the victim's body also showed signs consistent with drowning.

Victims, their family members and witnesses who want to report gender-based violence can do so by contacting the 061 helpline, which is available 24 hours a day in 52 different languages. The call is free and does not appear on the phone bill. Incidents can also be reported by emailing 016-online@igualdad.gob.es.

Alternatively, there is also the WhatsApp chat at 600000016. In an emergency, the National Police (091), the Local Police (092) and the Guardia Civil (062) provide immediate assistance.

If someone is unable to make a call, they can use the Alertcops app, which sends a geolocation alert to the police.

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