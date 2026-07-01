112 incident
Woman found dead in well near Rincón de la Victoria
An investigation has been launched to establish the cause of death, the outcome of which is pending the results of the post-mortem examination
State security forces have launched an investigation following the discovery on Wednesday of a woman’s body inside a well near the motorway, in the ... municipality of Rincón de la Victoria.
The body was found mid-morning on 1 July in a well situated some 200 metres from junction 968 of the A-7, near Rincón de la Victoria, according to sources.
The judicial delegation was notified immediately so that the body could be removed; to this end, a duty judge, a legal officer from the judicial administration and a forensic pathologist were called in.
The find has led to the opening of an investigation, which is pending the results of the post-mortem examination in order to determine whether the woman may have been the victim of a violent death. At present, no theory is being ruled out.