Woman found dead in well near Rincón de la Victoria

State security forces have launched an investigation following the discovery on Wednesday of a woman’s body inside a well near the motorway, in the ... municipality of Rincón de la Victoria.

The body was found mid-morning on 1 July in a well situated some 200 metres from junction 968 of the A-7, near Rincón de la Victoria, according to sources.

The judicial delegation was notified immediately so that the body could be removed; to this end, a duty judge, a legal officer from the judicial administration and a forensic pathologist were called in.

The find has led to the opening of an investigation, which is pending the results of the post-mortem examination in order to determine whether the woman may have been the victim of a violent death. At present, no theory is being ruled out.