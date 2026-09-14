Charity run to take place for Thyago, a boy from Vélez-Málaga with an ultra-rare condition

Canillas de Albaida in the Axarquía area of Malaga province will once again provide the setting for a charity race on Sunday 18 October. The ... fourth CXM Canillas de Albaida Reto Higinio will be dedicated to Thyago, a seven-year-old boy from Vélez-Málaga who suffers from an ultra-rare condition linked to the NALCN gene and whose family faces the cost of numerous treatments and therapies.

According to figures provided by the organisation and the family during the presentation of the race, there are 98 recorded cases of this condition worldwide and only two in Spain. Thyago's mother, Remedios Díaz, has described the family’s day-to-day life as "a constant struggle" to ensure that her son can enjoy the best possible quality of life.

The Higinio challenge was set up precisely with this spirit of charity in mind. A group of mountain runners from the Los Locos de la Colina Sports Club launched the initiative in 2021 to help Higinio, then a two-year-old boy from Canillas de Albaida with spinal muscular atrophy. Since then, each edition of the race has been dedicated to children and families in need of support to cover the costs of medical and care services.

The Higinio challenge will combine sport and charity to help Thyago, a seven-year-old boy from Vélez suffering from an ultra-rare condition

The president of the Costa del Sol-Axarquía Mancomunidad association of town halls Jorge Martín said that the race attracts more runners every year thanks to the scenery, the organisation and, in particular, "its charitable aspect". Martín is confident that the region and the province will once again rally behind the initiative to help Thyago and his family with the costs arising from his day-to-day needs.

The mayor of Canillas de Albaida, Encarnación Pareja, said that the race aims to demonstrate that “mountain sports know no barriers” and highlighted its inclusive nature, with the use of the Joëlette chair to facilitate the participation of people with reduced mobility. This year Thyago himself is expected to take part in the event.

Two routes

The race will offer two routes through the surroundings of the Sierras de Tejeda, Almijara and Alhama natural park. The first will be 13.5 kilometres long with a 650-metre ascent, while the longer route will cover 24.5 kilometres with a 1,450-metre ascent. Both the start and finish will be at Llano de La Fuente. Registration will remain open until all 350 places are filled; at present, the organisers have 210 confirmed runners.

The funds raised will not come solely from race numbers. The councillor for tourism, Luis López, explained that proceeds from the charity bar, T-shirt sales, contributions from sponsoring companies and other activities planned for the day will also be donated to the cause. “Every step taken in this race will also be a step we take together to support his family,” said the councillor.

The 2025 edition raised funds for Alba, a girl from Vélez-Málaga with Mowat-Wilson syndrome. On that occasion, all race numbers were snapped up, with 475 runners taking part from across Andalucía, other regions and even from abroad. That edition also introduced the Joëlette wheelchair category and mobilised around 150 volunteers.

Registration remains open for up to 350 race numbers, and the organisers already have 210 confirmed runners for the event

For Thyago’s family, behind the sporting event lies a much more complex everyday reality. Remedios Díaz explained that her son is dependent on care and regularly needs psychological therapy, physiotherapy and speech therapy, as well as specialised treatment outside Vélez-Málaga during certain periods. “We cannot stop the disease, but we can ensure he lives with the best possible quality of life,” she said.

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