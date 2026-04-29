Grants awarded to researchers and playwrights in memory of Vélez-Málaga philosopher

Eugenio Cabezas 29/04/2026 a las 11:22h.

The María Zambrano foundation based in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol has launched its 2025–2026 research and playwright grant in memory of the philosopher and writer who was born in the town.

The programme has attracted 37 proposals from Spain, Europe and Latin America, consolidating the growing global interest in Zambrano's intellectual and artistic legacy.

The call for applications, promoted by the María Zambrano foundation and the town hall, forms part of its annual action plan and seeks to connect thought, contemporary creation and cultural dissemination. The high standard of the applications received this year has led to an increase in the number of grants awarded in the playwriting category.

Mayor of Vélez-Málaga and president of the foundation, Jesús Lupiáñez, highlighted the international scope of the programme: "The response received demonstrates that María Zambrano’s thought continues to generate dialogue, reflection and creation throughout the world and that Vélez-Málaga is today a meeting point for this cultural exchange”.

In the field of research, the projects selected were those by Fátima Zohra Mekkaoui Zerrouk, focusing on dialogue around humanist thought and by Carlos Gallego, which explores the relationship between painting and language in Spanish culture. In addition, the jury awarded a runner-up prize to the Vélez-Málaga-based researcher María Victoria Márquez Torres in recognition of the quality of her proposal.

Meanwhile, in the performing arts category, the grants have been awarded to Elisa Cano, for her work ‘Yo, Frankenstein’ and to Nieves Rosales, author of ‘Cuerpos del exilio’, two projects that address contemporary themes through innovative forms of expression and with a clear connection to Zambrano’s thought.

Councillor for Culture Alicia Ramírez explained that the cross-cutting nature of these grants "don't only promote academic study, but also open up new avenues for artistic creation, bringing María Zambrano’s legacy to diverse audiences through contemporary formats”.

The grants also include a ten-day stay in Vélez-Málaga for the recipients, with travel and accommodation costs covered, as well as a financial allowance of 600 euros for living expenses. The director of the foundation, Luis Ortega, noted that this format “facilitates full dedication to the projects and encourages direct contact with the author’s surroundings and legacy”.

This initiative forms part of Vélez-Málaga town hall’s strategy to strengthen its cultural standing, using the figure of María Zambrano – one of Spain's most influential thinkers of the 20th century – as a focal point for its international outreach. The council has stepped up its efforts to establish the town as a leading centre for contemporary thought, research and artistic creation in recent years.