Local Police are hoping that CCTV footage will give clues as to the identities of vandals who graffitied the 'Vélez-Málaga' sign installed on Plaza ... de las Carmelitas in the eastern Costa del Sol town over the weekend.

The white ornamental structure, situated next to the town hall, was found early on Monday 23 November covered in red graffiti, including an anarchist symbol. The incident has prompted the launch of an investigation by the Local Police, who will attempt to identify those responsible with the help of the CCTV cameras installed in the area. The graffiti has already been removed by the municipal cleaning service team.

The town hall has publicly condemned the incident via its social media channels, describing the events as "an act of anti-social behaviour that tarnishes the image of our municipality and which we cannot allow" and added that "these acts must not go unpunished".

The Vélez-Málaga sign was unveiled in March 2025 and the local police have CCTV cameras in the square to investigate incidents

TheVélez-Málaga sign was unveiled on 21 March 2025 by the then mayor, Jesús Lupiáñez, accompanied by several councillors, as part of a series of initiatives aimed at beautifying and revitalising the town centre.

The town hall began rolling out a CCTV system in April 2025 to improve traffic management and security at various strategic locations across the municipality. The first phase involved ten cameras, representing an investment of 50,000 euros, and the town hall subsequently agreed to allocate a further 50,000 euros to expand the network.

Among the locations chosen was Plaza de las Carmelitas. During the presentation of that initiative, Lupiáñez pointed out that one of its objectives was "to curb potential thefts or acts of vandalism".

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