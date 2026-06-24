Free identification wristbands for children on Vélez-Málaga's beaches

Eugenio Cabezas 24/06/2026 a las 16:10h.

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has launched a new scheme offering free identification wristbands to improve the safety of children visiting the town’s beaches during the summer season. There are also a series of meeting points along the Vélez coastline.

The town hall explained that the aim of the wristbands is to provide families with a simple tool to help locate children should they go missing in crowded areas.

The wristbands can be requested free of charge at lifeguard stations on the municipality's beaches. They are designed to be worn on children’s wrists and include a space where families can write the child’s name and a contact telephone number for their parents or guardians. Lifeguards will provide the bands and explain how to use them.

“The aim is to improve the safety of our children, give families peace of mind and make it easier to locate them if they go missing,” said deputy mayor Jesús Pérez Atencia. He added that this tool improves the response capacity of lifeguards and reduces response times in emergency situations.

Councillor David Vilches explained that they are available at the various lifeguard stations across the municipality, including Torre del Mar, Benajarafe and Caleta de Vélez. The measure is aimed particularly at families with young children, at a time of year when the beaches see a high number of local residents, visitors and tourists.

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