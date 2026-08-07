Film crew heads to Vélez-Málaga for four-part series on Generation of '27 poets

Jennie Rhodes 07/08/2026 a las 12:53h.

Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol has been the centre of filming of a new documentary about the Generation of ’27 poets, writers and philosophers: 'Generación del 27, la poesía que cambió el mundo' (Generation of the '27, the poetry that changed the world).

The four-part series is being co-produced by RTVA and produced by Lapa Creativa, according to Jorge Martin, president of the Mancomunidad association of town halls in the Axarquía Costa del Sol.

Martín explained that the footage shot this week in Vélez-Málaga will feature in the second episode, which focuses on the SinSombrero group and centres in particular on the philosopher and writer, María Zambrano, who was born in the town.

The filming was advised and managed by the Axarquía Film Office which forms part of the tourism department of the Mancomunidad, along with Vélez-Málaga town hall and the María Zambrano foundation. Martín thanked the production company Lapa Creativa “for the work they are doing to raise public awareness of the illustrious Vélez-born philosopher from her homeland”.

Culture and tourism

He went on to say "We are showcasing Vélez-Málaga through a figure of universal renown, whose life and work we should all be familiar with,” and highlighted “the excellent work carried out by the Axarquía Film Office in promoting culture and tourism in our region”.

Zambrano maintained a deep friendship and intellectual collaboration with the leading figures of the Generation of ’27, acting as a bridge between Spanish thought and the poetic avant-garde.

⁠Axarquía Film Office works in coordination with other film offices in Andalucía under the umbrella of the Andalucía Film Commission, a member of the Spain Film Commission and the European Film Commission Network. It is also part of LAND, the Andalusian Audiovisual and Digital Content Cluster.

Read comprehensive news from the eastern Costa del Sol-Axarquía.