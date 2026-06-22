Endesa to install seven transformers to strengthen the electricity grid in Vélez-Málaga

SUR 22/06/2026 a las 11:09h.

Vélez-Málaga town hall and electricity company Endesa Distribución have reached an agreement to strengthen the eastern Costa del Sol town's electricity network.

The investment will expand the network's capacity and improve the quality of the supply received by residents, shops and businesses. The town hall has been highlighting the need for more power to meet the anticipated urban and industrial growth.

The councillor for urban planning, Celestino Rivas, held a meeting with representatives from the electricity company, alongside municipal staff, during which priority actions were identified to reduce incidents, strengthen the distribution network and meet the town’s current and future needs.

Among the measures agreed is the installation, in the coming months, of seven new transformer stations. Plans also include the expansion of the low-voltage networks and the available power supply in various areas of the municipality, as reported by the town hall in a press release.

According to the town hall these measures will improve the stability of the electricity supply and reduce problems currently affecting certain residents and businesses, such as power cuts, occasional incidents or difficulties relating to contracted and available power in some areas.

Power cuts

Rivas said that “we are talking about very important measures for the present and future of Vélez-Málaga”. The councillor added that these investments will “improve the quality of the electricity supply, increase the grid’s capacity and better meet the needs of our residents, shops and businesses”.

Rivas went on to say that “there are areas of the municipality where power cuts, voltage problems or difficulties relating to available power are occurring”. In his view, the measures agreed with Endesa will enable progress towards “a more modern, more efficient grid that is better equipped to cope with our town’s growth”.

The meeting also addressed the gradual undergrounding of electrical cabling, one of the areas on which the town hall is working to improve the urban landscape and the safety of public spaces. Endesa has committed to working with the town hall to continue making gradual progress in this area.

The mayor Jesús Lupiáñez argued that the municipality needs a grid capable of coping with population growth, the establishment of new businesses and the development of undeveloped land. “Our municipality cannot allow its development to be held back by a lack of energy capacity,” he said.

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