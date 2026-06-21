Vélez-Málaga is to install solar-powered litter bins and secure cycle racks

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has signed two new contracts financed by Next Generation EU funds to drive forward the ... modernisation of public services, smart cleaning and sustainable transport.

The projects will involve a total investment of 180,499.28 euros and form part of its Destination Tourism Sustainability Strategy.

The town hall's aim is to incorporate technological solutions into urban management and to strengthen a model of the town that is more efficient, sustainable and adapted to the new demands of residents, visitors and tourists.

The first phase involves the supply and installation of 16 solar-powered smart waste compacting bins. The contract has been awarded to the company Future Street España S.L. for a total of 81,497 euros.

The town hall will allocate 180,499 euros in European funding to 16 solar-powered compacting litter bins and two smart cycle parking facilities

These litter bins are fitted with automatic compaction systems that increase their storage capacity and reduce the frequency of collection. They also feature monitoring technology to track how full they are, which will help to optimise collection routes, avoid unnecessary journeys and reduce the environmental impact associated with the service.

The second project involves the supply and installation of two secure, smart bicycle parking facilities. This contract has been awarded to Servicios Urbanos Avanzados S.L. for 99,002 euros. One of the parking facilities will be located next to the town's indoor swimming pool and the other on the Torre del Mar promenade, two locations with high footfall and public use.

'A more sustainable destination'

Mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Lupiáñez, explained that "these investments are not isolated projects, but form part of a comprehensive strategy aimed at making Vélez-Málaga a more sustainable, more competitive destination that is better prepared to face the challenges of the future." The mayor added that the council is incorporating new technologies into public services, promoting more sustainable travel habits and improving its urban spaces.

These initiatives form part of the Vélez-Málaga Destination Tourism Sustainability Strategy, which includes measures aimed at strengthening environmental sustainability, digitalisation, accessibility and the enhancement of the tourist experience. The town hall argues that these projects also have a direct impact on residents' quality of life and on the municipality's economic and social development.

Lupiáñez links these investments to the future cleaning contract, which provides for more staff, new machinery and a greater presence in all localities

The town hall has linked these investments to an overall improvement in street cleaning and urban maintenance and it is working on the tender process for the new street cleaning and waste collection contract. Once complete this will be one of the largest investments in the town's history, with an estimated annual budget of over 12 million euros.

Lupiáñez has stated that the new contract will involve a comprehensive overhaul of the service, with more staff, new machinery, more modern and efficient vehicles, and an increase in the resources allocated to streets, squares and public spaces in all towns and villages. "We are tackling the improvement of cleaning services on all fronts. On the one hand, we are incorporating technology and innovation through projects such as smart litter bins, and on the other, we are working on a new contract that will represent an unprecedented leap forward in terms of human and material resources," he said.

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