Bikers host Andalucía Day event for clients and staff of much-loved Malaga association

Members of the Hermanos de Silencio along with staff and clients from the Taller de la Amistad on Thursday 27 February.

Jennie Rhodes Nerja Monday, 3 March 2025, 07:50

The Hermanos and Hermanas de Silencio Motorbike Family based at the Moto Rock Bar HS in Nerja hosted an event for clients and staff of the town’s Taller de la Amistad on Thursday 27 February, to celebrate (a day early) Día de Andalucía.

Around 40 people enjoyed the ‘Don’t worry be happy’ event which included a magic show by Kariko, laughter yoga with Artes Libres Yoga and music by Artes Libres Coro. Hermanos de Silencio member Jim Millar said, “The aim was to have a wonderful time for all before the Andalucía day holiday,” and added, “We have an awful lot of time for Amistad”.

Jim described the atmosphere as different from usual, when it is “thick with the growl of engines”. Instead he said that on Thursday the bar “hummed with a different kind of energy. It wasn't the roar of motorcycles, but the delighted laughter of forty individuals from the Taller de la Amistad”.

Hermanos de Silencio describe themselves as a “family-oriented group” which has been meeting at the clubhouse on the N340 coastal road at KM 302 near Nerja for seven years.

The group also has other chapters in Spain as well as the United Kingdom and across Europe. The Nerja-based chapter is international, with members from the UK, Spain, Scandinavia, Hungary and Germany, among other countries.

The Taller de la Amistad is a Nerja-based association offering support to children and adults with learning disabilities in the town and the Axarquía area of Malaga province. Its aim is to "defend the rights and improve the quality of life of people with learning disabilities and their families".