CCTV cameras installed at strategic locations around Benamocarra

Benamocarra town hall in the Axarquía area of Malaga province has launched the first phase of a new municipal CCTV system, with cameras installed at ... various locations around the centre of the town.

The initiative was presented as a tool to enhance safety and facilitate the investigation of any incidents in public spaces. Benamocarra is home to 3,186 inhabitants according to data for 2025 from the Andalusian Institute of Statistics and Cartography. Of these, 3,051 live in the town centre and 135 in outlying rural areas.

The cameras operate 24 hours a day and may provide footage to the police when required by law

“The cameras operate 24 hours a day and will be able to provide footage when requested by the Local Police, the National Police or the Guardia Civil, always in accordance with current regulations and established procedures,” the town hall has said in a statement.

The information released by the town hall does not, as yet, specify the total number of devices installed in this first phase, the amount invested, or the full list of locations. It does, however, state that they have been deployed at various strategic points and specifically highlights Plaza del Calvario as part of the new municipal surveillance system.

Second phase

The town hall is already working on a second phase specifically targeting certain waste collection areas. At these locations, the town hall's stated aim will be to monitor behaviour such as leaving rubbish outside bins or misusing the designated waste collection points.

Benamocarra joins other municipalities in the Axarquía that have recently stepped up the use of CCTV cameras in public spaces. In Torrox, eight surveillance points, primarily for traffic monitoring, came into operation this month , with a municipal investment of 18,000 euros and equipment capable of identifying number plates and analysing the surroundings using artificial intelligence. Last year, Vélez-Málaga approved a further 100,000 euros to purchase new monitoring and surveillance devices and around ten new devices are to be installed, including in areas near rubbish bins.

The second phase will see surveillance extended to waste collection points to tackle fly-tipping and the misuse of municipal bins

The use of these technologies is, however, subject to specific restrictions. The Spanish Data Protection Agency points out that the recording of public spaces for security purposes is the responsibility of the law enforcement agencies and that the footage must be limited to what is strictly necessary for the intended purpose.

The AEPD’s guidance for local authorities also states that the installation of fixed CCTV cameras in public places is subject to the requirements of Organic Law 4/1997 and the relevant authorisation regime.

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