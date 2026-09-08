Eight AI-powered cameras installed in Torrox to improve road safety

Torrox town hall has installed eight new CCTV cameras to improve road safety in the eastern Costa del Sol town. The system, which has involved ... a municipal investment of 18,000 euros, incorporates cameras capable of identifying number plates and environmental monitoring devices equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

The devices were installed around two weeks ago and following the completion of the testing and commissioning phase are now operational. The initiative involves increasing the number of existing surveillance points in the town from one to eight. As the mayor, Óscar Medina, explained to SUR, the cameras have been installed at "strategic locations" with the main aim of monitoring traffic, helping to reduce speeds and improving safety on the roads and streets.

Medina explained that the cameras are "fully approved" and that they are managed by the Local Police Headquarters, headed by Officer José Manuel Ruiz Ortega . “They have been installed for traffic purposes,” the mayor insisted, distancing the system’s original purpose from that of widespread video surveillance across the municipality.

However, the footage captured could be used by the security forces should a crime occur. “That does not mean that, if a crime is committed, the Guardia Civil will not consult the CCTV footage,” explained Medina.

Deterrent effect

The town hall maintains that the presence of the devices will also act as a deterrent. Owing to their size and visibility, the cameras are intended to encourage drivers to reduce their speed at the monitored locations and to obey the traffic regulations.

Artificial intelligence technology will enable the information captured by the equipment to be analysed, although the council has not specified how long the images will be retained.

The initiative forms part of the council’s budget allocated to improving road safety. As Medina explained, the installation was spearheaded by the Local Police and has been funded using resources set aside for measures relating to traffic and the prevention of road safety risks.

The town hall is planning a second phase of rolling out new technologies related to transport which will involve the installation of smart pedestrian crossings and traffic lights, speed cameras and other devices designed to improve safety for drivers and pedestrians.

The mayor has described the initiative as a “clear commitment to modernisation, safety and service”. The scheme is also being rolled out in a municipality which, in recent years, has implemented various technological projects to enhance safety in public spaces and improve the management of its infrastructure.

Read comprehensive news from the Axarquía.