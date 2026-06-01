Axarquía over-60s walking football team celebrate success at the end of the season

Jennie Rhodes 01/06/2026 a las 09:44h.

The Boca Seniors walking football team based in Cómpeta in the Axarquía area of Malaga province have every reason to celebrate after securing third place in the Over 60s Andalucía Walking Football League.

Competing against teams from across the region, the Boca Seniors "showed determination, teamwork, fitness, and true sporting spirit throughout the season," said team member Jane Bond. She went on to say, "Every match was fiercely contested, with the squad facing talented opposition time after time, making this top-three finish even more impressive."

Walking football has grown rapidly in popularity across Spain and the UK in recent years and advocates argue that it provides a range of physical, mental, and social benefits for both men and women.

Walking football, as opposed to its traditional sister-game, is designed to reduce the risk of injury while keeping players active and the game helps improve cardiovascular health, balance, mobility, and overall fitness, as well as a social environment, according to the Walking Football League.

The Boca Seniors are an international team currently made up of British, Irish, Spanish, Dutch and German players and are always keen to welcome new players. "No experience is necessary" Jane said. Both men and women are encouraged to come along, watch a session, or join in and give walking football a try.

Training sessions take place every Monday evening at 6:30pm and Wednesday afternoon at 4:30 pm at the ⁠Campo de Fútbol A Mullor Bernabeu, Av Juan Pablo in Cómpeta. For further information got to the club's Facebook page.

In 2025 Spain hosted the Walking Football World Nations Cup. The tournament took place in Pilar de la Horadada (Alicante province) last October and a number of players from the Axarquía and across Malaga province took part.