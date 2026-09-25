Political party takes alleged use of out-of-date testing agents at Axarquía hospital to Andalusian regional government

The left-wing political party Adelante Andalucía is to raise the case of the alleged use of expired or unstable reagents in the laboratory at the Axarquía regional hospital in Vélez-Málaga ... with the Andalusian regional government.

Luis Rodrigo, an Adelante Andalucía member of the Andalusian parliament from Malaga, has announced that he will seek explanations from the regional ministry of health. The motion has now been officially registered with the Andalusian parliament, dated 22 September and is currently being processed.

Rodrigo appeared in Vélez-Málaga on Thursday 24 September, accompanied by staff from the hospital and representatives from Amama, Marea Blanca de Málaga, the platform in defence of public healthcare in Rincón de la Victoria and SAS Pensioners. The party is calling on the regional government to clarify what happened at the laboratory, what checks were carried out and what measures have been taken since the allegations came to light.

Adelante is calling for clarification on what controls were implemented in the laboratory and what measures the Andalusian regional ministry of health has taken

Rodrigo has highlighted, among other issues, the productivity criteria for 2023 and 2024 referred to in the trade union complaints. Adelante Andalucía maintains that the documentation in question contained references to avoiding the disposal of reagents due to loss of stability and is asking whether the health authorities were aware of these practices.

"Patient safety must always take precedence over any economic or productivity objectives," he said.

The matter is also under investigation by the Malaga provincial Public Prosecutor's Office, which opened proceedings this summer following a complaint lodged by CSIF union. This is a preliminary investigation to determine the scope of the events and whether they may have criminal implications; therefore, the fact that it has been opened does not imply that the existence of any irregularities has been established.

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The Public Prosecutor's Office launched its investigation after the Malaga-Axarquía easstern health management area had opened a confidential inquiry in February and closed the case in March. The management's decision concluded that no facts had been found to justify the adoption of further measures and maintained that no irregular use of reagents or practices that could compromise the reliability of the test results had been identified.

Medical staff at the Axarquía hospital also publicly denied that there had been any deliberate actions aimed at altering results or circumventing the equipment's controls. The staff maintained that the laboratory was operating in accordance with established quality protocols.

In contrast to this account, the CSIF stands by its allegations and maintains that there are photographs, messages and witness statements that would justify a more thorough investigation.

Adelante's appearance at the hearing also served to show support for the female workers who reported the incidents. According to the account given by these workers and the organisations present, they are reportedly facing pressure and workplace harassment following their reports of the alleged irregularities.

Rodrigo has called for their protection to be guaranteed and for them to be able to carry out their work 'without fear of reprisals'. Nor have these allegations regarding the working environment been substantiated to date by a court ruling.

The health authority closed its investigation in March, while the Public Prosecutor's Office opened proceedings in July following a complaint by CSIF

Ángela Claverol, a representative of Amama, has focused her criticism on the potential consequences that any doubts about a laboratory test could have for patients. "We are not simply talking about an out-of-date reagent. We are talking about tests that play a part in diagnoses and treatments," she said. The organisations present have also announced a rally to be held on 15 October in Torre del Mar to demand transparency, explanations and assurances for patients and healthcare professionals.

The case thus remains open on two separate fronts. On the one hand, the Public Prosecutor's Office is continuing to gather information regarding the complaints lodged by CSIF; on the other, the debate will reach the regional parliament via the question tabled by Adelante Andalucía.

"We want explanations in parliament. If irregularities are confirmed, those responsible will have to be held to account," concluded Rodrigo. The latest known official position of the health authority remains that of its internal investigation, which was closed on the grounds that "no malpractice was found".

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