Woman, 21, and man, 30, killed in A-7 motorbike crash in Vélez-Málaga

Another fatal road traffic accident has been recorded in the province. A woman and a man died on Wednesday afternoon in a motorbike crash on ... the A-7 as it passes through Vélez-Málaga.

The incident occurred at around 6.10 pm, when the 112 emergency services received a call reporting that a motorbike had collided with a crash barrier at kilometre 951, leaving two people seriously injured.

The control centre dispatched crews from the 061 Health Emergency Centre, who deployed a helicopter, alongside the Civil Guard traffic division and road maintenance teams.

Health officials confirmed to 112 that a 21-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man died at the scene. The crash caused tailbacks of more than three kilometres towards the provincial capital, with delays lasting over three hours until the bodies were recovered.

Collision leaves five injured

This was not the only crash recorded in the Axarquía town yesterday. At around 8.45 pm, a second incident took place in Vélez-Málaga when members of the public alerted emergency services to a collision between two cars on Calle Cristo del Cerro. Firefighters, local police, and paramedics were sent to the scene.

Medical staff treated five people: three men aged 21, 65, and 66, and two women aged 62 and 64. All were taken to the Axarquía Hospital. Firefighters reported that one of the cars involved had fallen down a ravine with four occupants inside.

Road casualties in Malaga continue on a concerning upward trend in 2026. According to the latest provincial figures from the Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT), with provisional data up to 9 August, interurban roads in Malaga had recorded 23 fatal crashes resulting in 26 deaths, compared to 20 accidents and 21 fatalities during the same period in 2025. This represents five more deaths, an increase of nearly 24 per cent.

By the end of June, Malaga had already emerged as the Andalusian province with the highest road mortality rate, recording 20 deaths, contrasting with the downward trend seen across Spain as a whole at the time.

The provisional death toll has continued to rise throughout August. Among the most recent fatalities was a 72-year-old cyclist who died on 20 August on the A-7058 in the municipality of Malaga.

The situation is particularly significant after 2025 closed with 35 road deaths in Malaga province, a year marked by a high proportion of vulnerable road users - especially motorcyclists - alongside contributing factors such as distractions and inappropriate speed. The provisional 2026 figures indicate that the province faces another year of high road mortality.

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