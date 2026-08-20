112 incident
Elderly cyclist found dead on Malaga province road
The emergency services received a call on Thursday morning concerning a man who had fallen on the A-7058
A 72-year-old cyclist was found dead on the A-7058 road in Malaga on Thursday morning.
At around 9.20am, the emergency services ... received a call requesting medical assistance for a man who, it appeared, had fallen.
Upon arrival, the paramedics could only confirm his death.
The judicial authorities removed the body and launched an investigation to establish the cause of death, for which the autopsy results will be crucial.