 Saltar al contenido
Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Malaga - Costa del Sol

  1. Portada
  2. Malaga

112 incident

Elderly cyclist found dead on Malaga province road

The emergency services received a call on Thursday morning concerning a man who had fallen on the A-7058

Añádenos en Google
Elderly cyclist found dead on Malaga province road
Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

A 72-year-old cyclist was found dead on the A-7058 road in Malaga on Thursday morning.

At around 9.20am, the emergency services ... received a call requesting medical assistance for a man who, it appeared, had fallen.

Upon arrival, the paramedics could only confirm his death.

The judicial authorities removed the body and launched an investigation to establish the cause of death, for which the autopsy results will be crucial.

Access the latest 112 emergency and rescue news hub

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para usuarios registrados.

Inicia sesión

Reporta un error

[]

Elderly cyclist found dead on Malaga province road

[]

Elderly cyclist found dead on Malaga province road