British man wanted for stabbing partner to death in Portugal arrested in Spain after fleeing to Malaga

Europa Press Malaga Friday, 26 September 2025, 13:54 Share

Spain's Guardia Civil force, in collaboration with the British national crime agency (NCA) and the Portuguese police authorities, have arrested an international fugitive wanted in Portugal for a murder committed in April 2022. The operation began when the NCA alerted authorities to the possible presence in Spain of the man, who is believed to have chosen the country in a bid to hide following the incident. This individual was being pursued by Portuguese authorities for a murder charge, with the support of British authorities.

His time on the run finally ended in the province of Alicante, where he was arrested after an extensive police operation carried out by officers of the fugitives from the justice team and the organised crime unit based in Levante, both from the central operational unit (UCO).

Murder in Portugal

The case dates back to April 2022, when the person was based in the Algarve area of Portugal, where he lived with the victim in a flat. The detainee stabbed the victim 24 times with a kitchen knife, who, after trying to defend herself and even escaping through the window of the flat, died shortly afterwards due to the seriousness of the wounds sustained.

After the crime was committed, investigators found narcotic substances hidden in the flat at the crime scene, in addition to items related to the murder.

Finally, during the course of his criminal proceedings and taking advantage of the circumstances, the fugitive managed to escape and evade justice by heading to southern Spain.

He went into hiding in Spain

The wanted man chose Spain as a refuge to hide, specifically Malaga province, and then afterwards Alicante, taking advantage of the large British communities established in these areas to make it difficult to locate him.

He managed to evade different police operations aimed at his capture, even attempting to run over police officers involved in one of them. In addition, he had the logistical support of his family and his criminal connections, which made his detection difficult, as this network provided him with itinerant lodgings and financial support.

He made use of the large British community established in Malaga province to make it difficult to locate him

However, despite the precautionary measures described above, thanks to international police collaboration between the various Portuguese, British and Spanish authorities, he was located in the province of Alicante.

Finally, following the setting up of several police operations, he was arrested when he was about to leave his temporary residence to go to another, and has been placed at the disposal of the duty central court of instruction, which has ordered him to be remanded in custody pending his extradition to Portugal.