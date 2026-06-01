Malaga police investigate shooting from motorcycle targeting house in Antequera town

Ignacio Lillo 01/06/2026 a las 15:06h.

The police in Malaga province are investigating a shooting at the facade of a house in the town of Cuevas Bajas (Antequera) that took place early on Sunday morning.

According to private security cameras, an individual shot at a house on Calle Miguel Hernández several times at 6.56am.

The emergency services received a call from a startled neighbour at 7.15am. According to his testimony, there were several shell casings on the ground when he went out on the street. He also saw bullet holes in the facade of the building and in a lamppost.

Fortunately, there were no injured persons.

The Guardia Civil have taken charge of the investigation, but they have not released any new information to the public.

Frequent shootings

Following the incidents, locals denounced the lack of security in the area. "This is the Bronx, a ruin," they said.

The truth is that these types of incidents involving firearms are becoming increasingly frequent in the province.

A series of consecutive shootings between family clans linked to drug-trafficking led to a major raid in Malaga's La Trinidad district at the end of April. Over 200 police officers participated in the operation.

The raid targeted the Corralones neighborhood and involved numerous house searches. The police were looking to dismantle the networks and restore peace in the area.

During the home searches, the police found a Skorpion submachine gun (classified as a weapon of war due to its rate of fire of 900 rounds per minute), seven pistols, two revolvers and two sawed-off shotguns, ammunition, high-armored bulletproof vests and numerous bladed weapons.