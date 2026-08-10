Antequera fire ravages part of landfill site for six hours

Ester Requena 10/08/2026 a las 08:33h.

The early hours of 9 August were a busy time for the fire crews from the Antequera, Campillos and Archidona fire stations.

A fire that ... broke out at the Complejo Medioambiental de Valsequillo in Antequera at around 10.30pm led to more than six hours of firefighting efforts.