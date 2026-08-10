112 incident
Antequera fire ravages part of landfill site for six hours
The flames spread to a nearby wooded area, which prompted the mobilisation of the specialised Infoca unit
The early hours of 9 August were a busy time for the fire crews from the Antequera, Campillos and Archidona fire stations.
A fire that ... broke out at the Complejo Medioambiental de Valsequillo in Antequera at around 10.30pm led to more than six hours of firefighting efforts.
The crews finally brought the flames under control at around 4.30am, but not before the fire had managed to destroy outdoor areas used for the storage and processing of scrap metal, furniture, pallets and other items, as well as several containers.
According to the provincial fire service, the fire also spread to a nearby wooded area, which prompted the mobilisation of the specialised Infoca unit.