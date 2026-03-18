Malaga shaken as magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes Alboran Sea

Isabel Méndez Málaga Wednesday, 18 March 2026, 10:16 | Updated 11:04h. Share

Several parts of Malaga province registered tremors during an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 and an epicentre in the Alboran Sea in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The emergency services received some 30 calls from people who reported feeling the earthquake between midnight and 1am.

Where was the Malaga province earthquake on 18 March 2026 felt? Data from the National Geographic Institute indicates that the tremors reached a wide range of inland and coastal locations, including: Costa del Sol: Torremolinos, Fuengirola, Marbella, Benalmádena, Mijas, and Estepona. Axarquía: Torre del Mar, Nerja, Rincón de la Victoria, Benajarafe, Chilches, and Vélez-Málaga. Guadalhorce Valley: Alhaurín el Grande, Coín, and Cártama. Malaga City: Tremors were specifically noted in the Guadalmar and La Araña districts.

According to data from the National Geographic Institute, the tremors extended to the following areas: Benajarafe, Campanillas, Torre del Mar, Alhaurín el Grande, Arroyo de la Miel, Benalmádena, Chilches, Coín, Torremolinos, Cómpeta, Estación de Cártama, Fuengirola, Estepona, La Cala del Moral, Lagar de las Pitas (Alhaurín de la Torre), Los Monteros (Marbella), Los Tomillares (Alhaurín de la Torre), Manilva, Nerja, Nueva Andalucía, Pinos de Alhaurín (Alhaurín de la Torre), Rincón de la Victoria, Sabinillas, San Pedro Alcántara, Alameda, Alcorrín (Manilva), Almáchar, Mijas, Marbella, El Pinillo and Torre de Benagalbón.

Residents of the Guadalmar and La Araña areas in Malaga city also noticed it.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 87 kilometres in the western part of the sea.