'Dana' warnings in Ronda brought forward to include today with Antequera under yellow warning for Saturday

The weather system heading for mainland Spain is set to be the main feature of a wet weekend. This also applies to Malaga province, where ... the Aemet state weather agency has extended the rain and storm warnings to include Friday.

Consequently, the yellow warning has been brought forward and will come into effect this Friday in Ronda, from 2pm to 9pm, where rainfall is likely to reach up to 15mm in one hour.

Aemet also predicts rising or unchanged temperatures, as well as light winds blowing from the south-east, with moderate gusts in the interior mountain ranges today.

Looking ahead to Saturday, Aemet has issued a warning not only for Ronda but also for Antequera, due to a forecast of 20mm of accumulated rainfall in one hour and thunderstorms, "which may be accompanied by hail".

The weather change will spread across the mainland and the Balearic Islands, "with increasing instability caused by the presence of an upper-level trough and the passage of a cold front". "Very cloudy or overcast skies will prevail, with partly cloudy skies initially in central and eastern regions," the Aemet forecast says.

Malaga is not the only province in Andalucía under a weather warning. For this Friday, Aemet has put the provinces of Almeria, Cadiz and Granada under a yellow warning for a total of 15mm in one hour.

The weather warning in Almeria concerns the Nacimiento and Campo de Tabernas, Poniente and the city of Almeria from 2pm until 9pm.

As for the province of Granada, Aemet will maintain a yellow alert for rain and storms in the Nevada and Alpujarras areas, as well as along the Granada coast, between 2pm and 9pm.

The warning in Cadiz concerns the Grazalema area.

AEMET warnings for rain and storms this Saturday. (SUR)

The forecast for Saturday indicates heavy showers across much of the region, with "significant rainfall totals in the eastern parts".

For 17 October, Aemet has issued a yellow warning for all provinces except Huelva, due to rainfall totals of between 15 and 20mm in one hour. Granada and Almeria will be entirely under the warning. The alert includes the southern area of Seville, the Subbética area of Cordoba and the Montes de Jaén.

On Saturday, Aemet expects "light, variable winds" and "moderate westerly winds on the Atlantic side in the afternoon". Moderate easterly winds are expected along the eastern coast and in the Strait of Gibraltar.

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province