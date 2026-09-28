Malaga province's 186,000 retired workers receive average pension of 1,442 euros

The average pension under the Social Security system stood at 1,255 euros in Malaga province in September, 4.5% higher than a year ago, ... according to figures published by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration.

Of these, retirement pensions account for the majority, amounting to 1,442.21 euros per month on average, which 186,580 residents in the province receive.

The Social Security system has paid out a total of 302,264 pensions in Malaga province, 2.4% more than the previous year, totalling 379.9 million euros, of which 75,896 relate to the minimum pension supplement and 52,530 to the gender pay gap supplement.

Introduced in February 2021, the latter currently provides a fixed 36.90 euros a month per child following the 2026 uprating. Applicants must request the supplement when they apply for their pension.

The average permanent incapacity pension stood at 1,232.02 euros for 33,523 beneficiaries, while 68,163 people received an average widow's pension of 905.23 euros a month.

A total of 1,777 people received an average of 770.19 euros through benefits for dependent family members. Finally, the 12,621 people receiving survivors' pensions for children received an average of 507.66 euros a month.

Government representative in Malaga Javier Salas stated the government is "implementing policies to improve benefits so that our pensioners do not lose purchasing power".

Nationally, September saw almost 6.8 million retirement pensions paid out.

National data

Across Spain, Social Security paid 10,547,417 pensions to more than 9.5 million people in September. The monthly pension bill reached nearly 14.5 billion euros.

The September figures include almost 6.8 million retirement pensions and more than 2.3 million widow's pensions under the Social Security system, along with 1.1 million permanent incapacity pensions, 335,900 survivors' pensions for children and 46,985 pensions for dependent family members.

The average Social Security pension stood at 1,374.60 euros a month, 4.6% more than in September 2025. This covers all types of pension: retirement, permanent incapacity, widow's, survivors' and dependent-family-member pensions.

The average retirement pension, which more than two-thirds of pensioners receive, stood at 1,576.10 euros a month, 4.5% more than in September 2025.

By scheme, the average monthly retirement pension under the general social security scheme stood at 1,734.70 euros, compared with 1,062.80 euros under the special scheme for self-employed workers.

The average pension under the coal mining scheme stood at 3,005.70 euros, while pensioners under the maritime scheme received an average of 1,741.20 euros a month.

New retirement awards averaged 1,711.40 euros a month, according to the latest available figures, which cover August. The average widow's pension stood at 976.30 euros a month in July.

Pension breakdown

Of the 14.5 billion monthly bill for contributory Social Security pensions, retirement pensions accounted for almost three-quarters. They represented 73.5% of the total, at 10.6 billion euros.

Widow's pensions accounted for nearly 2.3 billion, while permanent incapacity benefits totalled 1.3 billion. Survivors' pensions for children accounted for 185.5 million and pensions for dependent family members for 38.8 million euros.

Up to August 2026, Social Security recorded 247,161 new retirement awards. Of these, 11.6% involved people who voluntarily delayed their retirement, 6.8% higher than the figure recorded in 2019.

As more people choose to delay retirement and fewer take early retirement, the average age at which people draw their retirement pension has risen to 65.4. In 2019, it stood at 64.4. New incentives for delaying retirement came into force in 2022, alongside changes to the legal framework governing early retirement.

In addition, 68.9% of new retirees reached retirement age under the standard rules, representing 170,211 people.

In August, the latest month for which figures are available, Social Security took an average of 8.53 days to process retirement pension applications and 9.68 days to process widow's pension applications. The law sets a maximum processing period of 90 days for both retirement and widow's pension applications under royal decree 286/2003 of 7 March and royal decree 1192/2021 of 3 August.

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