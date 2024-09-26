The Tempur experience in Marbella: a haven of relaxation and wellness

The Tempur relaxation cabin is a space where the tensions of day-to-day life melt away in little more than five minutes

In the heart of Marbella's Golden Mile, in the Oasis Business Center, discover a sanctuary of rest and wellbeing: the official Tempur shop. With nine years of experience in the town, the company has won over lovers of a good night’s sleep with their exclusive offer of personalised sleep equipment, which combines the most advanced NASA technology with first-class customer service. In this temple of comfort, visitors can immerse themselves in a unique experience, in which science, design and relaxation are woven together.

One of the main attractions of the shop is its Tempur relaxation cabin, a space designed so that customers can discover first-hand the benefits of the Tempur material. This cabin offers a private and relaxed environment where the senses are transported to a place of total calm. Accompanied by the gentle sounds of nature, such as the chirping of birds and the whispering of the wind, the visitor is invited to lie down, relax and simply enjoy the moment. Here, the stresses and strains of everyday life gradually fade away, replaced by a feeling of weightlessness that envelops the whole body and allows pressure relief.

NASA science at the service of quality sleep

The key to this experience lies in the revolutionary Tempur material, developed from a technology born at NASA to cushion the pressure experienced by astronauts during take-off. Perfect for sleep, this viscoelastic material is the only one in the world capable of adapting to body temperature and effectively eliminating pressure. Tempur mattresses mould to the shape of the body, providing a perfect balance between comfort and support, allowing for a deeper, more restful sleep.

During the session in the cabin, the millions of viscoelastic cells in the Tempur material respond intelligently to the weight and temperature of the user. The material adapts progressively, becoming softer in the areas where the body needs it and firmer in the areas that require more support. This personalised adjustment is what allows tensions to disappear little by little, allowing pain and pressure relief on a daily basis. At the end of the session, the client wakes up with a feeling of having floated on a cloud, completely rested and full of energy.

Expert advice

The Tempur experience is not just limited to the relaxation cabin. At the Marbella shop, each customer receives personalised advice, taking into account their body type, lifestyle habits and any specific sleep problems they may have. The sleep experts act almost like ‘sleep psychologists’, analysing individual needs and recommending the most suitable products for each person. ‘Not everyone can be sold the same sleep equipment,’ the shop explains. ‘Each customer is unique, with different needs depending on their height, their work and their body type. That is why the advice of a professional is so important’.

Zoom

The advice process begins with a series of key questions: What type of bed have you slept in all your life? Do you have any neck or back pain? Do you find it difficult to fall asleep? Based on these answers, Tempur experts recommend the most suitable type of mattress and pillow, allowing the customer to compare between the most suitable models and, finally, to experience the product in the cabin. This personalised approach ensures that each customer finds the perfect sleep equipment, designed to provide a truly restful night's sleep.

Personalisation

In addition to mattresses and pillows, the Tempur shop in Marbella offers a wide range of articulated bed bases, handmade beds, toppers, travel cushions and high quality sheet sets. Each product is designed to enhance the sleep experience and is tailored to the specific needs of each customer. For example, Tempur bed bases are fully articulated with tilt plates that adjust to every movement of the body, providing ideal support for reading, sleeping or simply relaxing. This technology allows each user to adjust their bed according to their preferences, and even on shared mattresses, each person can choose the comfort that best suits their body.

The shop also has customised beds, which are handmade according to the customer's tastes, both in size and in colour and fabric. These beds are made from natural solid wood materials and feature hypoallergenic, anti-mite and anti-bacterial fabrics, including special options for those with pets. Every detail, from the duvet to the neck pillows, is designed to guarantee maximum comfort and well-being.

The quality of Tempur products, coupled with in-store expertise, has made the brand number one in customer satisfaction, sleep quality and brand loyalty. ‘Buying rest is buying health’, say the shop's experts, who are committed to offering each customer an unhurried shopping experience, where advice and personalisation are fundamental. In the Tempur shop in Marbella, rest becomes a unique experience, where body and mind find the perfect balance to wake up full of vitality, ready to face a new day.

More information:

Address: Oasis Business Center, Ctra Nacional 340, km 176- Local 1, 29602, (Marbella).

Phone: 951 575 497

Web: https://es.tempur.com/

Email: marbella@tempursealy.com