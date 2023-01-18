TM Real Estate Group continues investing in Costa del Sol

Sunday, 11 December 2022, 18:39

TM Real Estate Group is a leading Alicante-based company in the residential tourism sector, specialising in the construction and development of second homes along the Mediterranean and Caribbean coast. Through their activity, they project the Mediterranean lifestyle model throughout the world.

During 2021, the Group obtained a billing of 258,3 million euros, which means an increase of the 60% from the previous year. Also, they have a solid portfolio of 1 million m2 of land for the development of more than 12,000 homes.

One of the strategic places for the Group investment is Costa del Sol, where they have been investing since 2015 and have developed residentials in Estepona, Marbella, Mijas, Nueva Andalucía. In 2024, TM Real Estate Group will reach 160 million euros of investment in Malaga and will build more than 350 homes.

They keep developing new projects in this area: Absolute Banús, Atalaya Emotion and Higuerón Beach Residences.

Absolut Banús, in Puerto Banús (Marbella) is composed by 5 luxury villas with 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms, placed in one of the most prestigious areas, and the beach is only 300 metres away.

It has an elegant design with wide windows, offering lighted spaces. It also has views to the private garden. The residential surprises for it luxury finishes & premium materials.

Furthermore, the villas include wide private gardens with the chance to change the vegetation, swimming pool and bbq area. Clients can enjoy the solarium, which includes a jacuzzi and a spacious area where you can relax and enjoy meals.

At the same time, the company is building Atalaya Emotion in La Atalaya (Estepona). Is composed by 63 apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a living room with direct access to the terrace.

The residential complex offers more than 6700 sq metres with spectacular communal areas. They are totally prepared to be fully enjoyed, with an adult swimming pool, kids pool, playground area, jacuzzis, water jets area, a lake with an artificial island, yoga area, totally equipped gym, petanque court & free wifi in the communal areas

For more info, you can ask to their sales team by phone, +34 951 81 99 57 or email marbella@tmgrupoinmobiliario.com.